ROSELAND — As she prepared for graduation, Trista Hanson learned a truth about time that didn’t sit right.
Hanson spoke about the seventh- through 12th-grade years during the Silver Lake High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the high school in Roseland.
She recalled receiving a wallet picture as an underclassman from seniors with writing that said “enjoy high school, it goes by fast” at least once a year.
“I did not like that,” she said. “I wanted to tell them that it doesn’t go by fast. This year, when I sat down to write on my own wallet pictures, guess what I wrote? ‘Enjoy high school; it will fly by.’ This time I really meant it. I’m sure some underclassman will read this with the same mindset I had, but in doing this I realized something I should’ve known: it’s the days that sometimes drag on, but the years that fly by.”
Hanson was one of five student speakers during a graduation ceremony for a class of 14.
She called the junior class “an aggressive bunch.”
“Occasionally mild fights broke out about who really ran the school,” she said. “Without question it was the seniors, but to the juniors out there, it is finally your real turn. So enjoy the freedom, the front of the lunch line, the closest parking spots and the scholarship applications.”
Counselor Chris Sluka said the class earned 76 scholarships with a one-year value of $130,031 and four-year value of $425,572.
“Many of these scholarships are only possible because of the generosity of local businesses and individuals who have donated a scholarship or who have supported our school foundation and community scholarship fund,” he said.
All of the students who spoke shared memories and inside jokes from the time that the classmates spent together.
Amanda Ehrman provided the welcome.
“It seems like just yesterday we were all in preschool, meeting our new best friends for the first time,” she said. “Now, standing on this stage I cannot image my life without these amazing classmates.”
Katelyn Karr spoke about the class’s elementary years.
Of the 14 members of the class, just six started their educational journey together.
“I don’t think the other eight knew what was coming when they joined our class throughout the next few years,” she said. “Honestly, they probably thought we were the weirdest bunch of kids.”
She called her class one of a kind.
“We are each unique in our own way, and that is what makes us who we are,” she said. “Class of 2022, I’m sure glad we are not as crazy as we used to be.”
Cierra Mankhey provided the “looking ahead” view.
“If you knew how bipolar our class was with each other, maybe you would understand why this day was bittersweet,” she said. “Now that we have to picture everyone growing up, starting their own lives and becoming new people, I realize this is all a realty.”
After all is said and done, this group of young adults is going to flourish into successful individuals, she said.
“Each one of us sitting here on the stage is prepared to make ourselves and our future the best it can be,” Mankhey said. “A new chapter in our lives begins just as this one is ending. Every one of us has worked hard to be here today. Our future begins right now, on this stage, with all these wonderful people supporting our dreams and watching us become everything we wanted to be. It all starts now.”
In presenting the Class of 2022, Superintendent Terry Bauer said it has been a remarkable journey watching the 14 students grow.
He welcomed them back, as well.
“Anything you need to talk about,” he said. “If you are having trouble in your classes, come find a teacher and ask for help. If you want to vent, if you want to talk about some life challenges, the door is always open. Just because you graduate from this hall you are not left in the dark. Don’t be strangers.”
In closing, Brock Karr thanked all of the individuals gathered in the school gymnasium who pushed the members of the Class of 2022 to reach their full potential.
“There have been lots of ups and downs, but in the end that’s what builds character,” he said. “Without many of the people who are in the gym today, the journey to graduation would’ve been extremely difficult.”
