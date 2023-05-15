ROSELAND — Samantha Bonifas sees graduation as the “Start of Something New” and chose that song as the theme for her “looking ahead” address Saturday during the Silver Lake High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony.
Bonifas loved the movie “High School Musical” and its sequels, so she used one of their hit songs as her theme.
“When I found out I would be giving a speech today, I knew I wanted the theme to be something from the movies,” she said.
Having watched the films, she was excited to get to high school. Her high school experience was different than that of the Wildcats in the movies, but it helped prepare her for the next phase of her life.
“Some may see today as the end, but I see it as a beginning,” she said.
Looking to the future is important as the class celebrated the end of their high school careers. She offered suggestions to the rest of her class, including learning from their mistakes and working to create the world they want to live in.
“I’m so excited for the future,” she said. “I’m ready for something new. As I turn my tassel, I’m confident in the person I’ve become.”
Bonifas was one of five student speakers during a graduation ceremony for a class of 21. Students shared memories and inside jokes from the times the classmates spent together.
Alexis Wengler provided the welcome address, saying the class is moving onto adulthood after years of school and education.
“We yearned to be older, stronger and wiser,” she said. “We wanted to grow up. We grew up making memories we’ll cherish forever.”
Josi Sharp spoke about the class’s elementary years. She recounted how some in the class started shy and others were outgoing.
Kassi Jones provided highlights about the seventh- through 12th-grade years. Toward the end of their freshman year, the global pandemic caused the class to be separated physically, but kept in contact through technology.
“I will forever be thankful for the experiences and opportunities I had in high school,” she said.
Brooklyn Meyer gave the closing address and promised to keep it short since she was the only thing standing between the audience and the end of the ceremony. She thanked the parents, teachers and classmates who helped them succeed.
“I wish you all the very best — and from the bottom of my heart, let’s get out of this place,” she said.
