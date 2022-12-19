Students and staff at Silver Lake High School made nearly 56,000 meals to be sent out to feed people around the world Monday as part of the Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings program at the First Presbyterian Church PEACE Center in Hastings.
“We all have a lot of fun,” junior Sydney Bartels said. “It’s something we look forward to every year.”
Breaking into smaller groups to form assembly lines, volunteers measured out ingredients for a nutritious rice-soy casserole and put them into packaging that was sealed with a hot press. Each bag contains six servings and can be prepared in less than 20 minutes by adding it to boiling water. The meals contain 21 essential vitamins and minerals, six different dehydrated vegetables, chicken flavoring, rice and soy protein.
Once sealed, each bag is marked with dated stickers and packaged in cardboard boxes for shipment.
At one table, it was the first time freshmen Trevor Kral and MaKenna Karr packed meals with the program, but they said it was easy to learn the process.
“We’re getting faster as we go on,” Karr said.
Newbies received instruction from program volunteers, but upperclassmen from Silver Lake, most of whom have participated in the program previously, also gave them tips and reminders through the morning.
For 10 years, students at Silver Lake have volunteered to pack meals in December.
Groups for the first two years were only a handful of students who were part of the National Honor Society.
Stacie Heldt, math teacher and National Honor Society adviser at Silver Lake, said the school's participation began as a way for the students to serve the community.
“We were looking for a community service project,” she said.
The honor students found the experience so rewarding that school officials decided to expand the opportunity to the student body in general, grades 7-12.
Heldt said it has been a great way to build school camaraderie among students.
“It’s good for our kids to put in a little effort, knowing they are helping families around the world,” she said.
Students from different classes are mixed into each assembly line so some of the more experienced upperclassmen can guide the younger students through the process of meal packaging.
“It’s an opportunity to get to know the younger classmen,” said junior Morgan Dinkler.
And it’s fun for the students. Through the packing, students chatted, laughed and joked at their work stations.
Principal Duane Arntt said the volunteer time now is planned every year.
“The kids really enjoy coming and helping people out,” he said.
Senior Brooke Slangal said it feels good to be able to help those across the world who don’t have resources.
“I like it,” she said. “It’s different than what most schools do.”
By the end of the two-hour shift, students and staff had filled 259 cartons, marking 55,944 meals packed through the morning.
Jim Krebsbach, a volunteer with Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club, said it's great to have people in the community willing to help out.
“To us, it fulfills our goal of feeding people around the world who are hungry,” he said.
Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club has sponsored Hearts and Hands against Hunger of Hastings since it began in 2008. The organization works with Orphan Grain Train to provide relief for human needs worldwide. Orphan Grain Train arranges shipping meals and other items to 19 countries, working directly with contacts in each country.
“It has an impact on people around the world,” Krebsbach said. “These go directly into the hands of people who really need it.”
