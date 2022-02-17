The new chairman of the Hastings Planning Commission wasn’t in attendance when he was elected to the post by his fellow commissioners on Tuesday.
Members of the Hastings Planning Commission voted 7-0 to elect Greg Sinner chairman. Commission members Ann Hinton and Michelle Lewis also were unanimously elected to be first vice chair and second vice chair, respectively.
Of the three officers, only Hinton had held her office previously.
Sinner succeeds Marshall Gaines as chairman. Gaines announced at the end of the January meeting that he was stepping down after more than 20 years on the commission.
Sinner is a longtime Hastings businessman and a former fire prevention officer for the Hastings Fire Department. He also is a past member of the Hastings City Council.
As first vice chair, Hinton presided over Tuesday’s meeting. She read a note from Sinner who wrote that due to an unforeseen medical condition resulting in emergency surgery Monday night, he wasn’t able to attend Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, but he was interested in being chairman.
In other business, the commissioners:
Unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance to amend the Hastings City Code Chapter 34, Article I, regarding definitions of hotels and motels. The
- amendment removes language from the City Code prohibiting provisions for cooking in individual rooms.
- Unanimously recommended approval for Plan Modification No. 2022-1 to amend the Redevelopment Plan for Redevelopment Area No. 14, Trail Ridge Addition 2.0. Hastings Economic Development Corp. will use tax-increment financing to aid in infrastructure costs including site preparation, water, sewer and paving, design and construction of a public park, architectural, engineering and planning costs, capitalized interest, and legal fees, and any other eligible public improvements essential for public uses in accordance with the redevelopment plan. Total anticipated project costs are about $9,920,000.00 for construction and installation of the project. Cost of TIF-eligible public improvements are estimated to be $2 million. The redevelopment project area currently has an estimated valuation of $41,679. The proposed redevelopment will create an additional valuation of $7.9 million.
- Unanimously recommended approval for an ordinance and and amendment to the Official Zoning District Map to rezone the site of the Hastings Family YMCA, 1430 W. 16th St., from R-3, Multiple Family Residential District to C-3, Commercial Business District.
- Unanimously recommended approval for a conditional use permit resolution for a property generally located west of North Marian Road along West Second Street for 2nd Street-All REC Storage for RV/boat/vehicle storage.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the final plat for Lakeview 10th Addition adjacent to Wendell Drive and West 33rd Street.
