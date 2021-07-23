As Steve Miller Band sings, “time keeps on tickin’ ” for a group of local Scouts that are now ready to fly like an eagle.
It was a year in the making for these young men, as the pandemic took center stage last year and delayed the process.
Between the end of 2019 and midway through 2021, Andrew Brandt, Jared Coe, Brayden Lockling, Jarrett Ochsner, Blaine Pleak and Henry Schardt with Troop 207 each earned their Eagle Scout rank.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
This group of Scouts earned the rank, but didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate the achievement until last month. On June 27, they received their Eagle Scout certificates in a ceremony held at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Pleak wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.
Being patient isn’t a new concept for these Scouts. Through his time with scouting, Schardt said he has learned a lot about patience.
“You learn a lot of patience when dealing with younger Scouts or trying to get the merit badge that took nine months that should’ve taken about a month,” he said. “It teaches you not to procrastinate. It has taught all of us to keep on going.”
Schardt, the son of Aaron and Megan Schardt of Hastings, has been involved in scouting since age 8 when his family moved to Hastings. Aaron Schardt also is an Eagle Scout.
Through the scouting program, children learn a wide variety of skills, ranging from making campfires and first aid to the leadership it takes to help others become better Scouts.
For Brandt, it was the leadership role that stuck out. Brandt, the son of David Brandt and Lisa Brandt of Hastings, has been involved in scouting since sixth grade. He has earned 46 merit badges.
“Everyone chalks Boy Scouts up to fires, knives and learning how to make food,” Brandt said. “The biggest take-away for me though this experience is the social aspect — learning how to communicate with people and public speaking. Most of the Eagle Scout merit badges that are required for us to get our Eagle, they aren’t what you would expect. It is a lot of public speaking, communication, citizenship in your community.”
Citizenship is a major aspect of the Eagle rank as one of the requirements is to plan and execute a service project for the community.
For his Eagle Scout project, Brandt set up mile markers along Hastings’ Pioneer Spirit Trail so users can track their distance and progress.
Coe built three educational platforms at Prairie Loft for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.
Lockling built a community drop box for U.S. flags needing to be retired, which stands at the entrance of Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Ochsner constructed an outdoor shelter for the Hastings Middle School Community Garden.
Pleak constructed a walking/hiking trail at Prairie Loft.
Schardt assembled playground equipment for the Juniata City Park.
The novel coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the completion of Lockling’s project, making it take longer than planned.
“It really set back my Eagle Scout project,” he said. “I started it around March of 2020 and I did not get approved until February 2021. I really struggled because I couldn’t meet up with people, trying to make phone calls. I couldn’t get anything approved to get signatures and I had to wait all that time to accomplish this task, but I kept my composure and completed it.”
Lockling, the son of Dustin and Megan Lockling and Corissa Lockling, is a 2021 graduate of Hastings High School. He joined Cub Scouts as part of Pack No. 200 and crossed over into Troop No. 207 in fifth grade. He has earned 30 merit badges and served as senior patrol leader.
For Ochsner, some advance work helped ease the process. Ochsner, the son of Tracy and Michelle Ochsner, has earned 43 merit badges and served as assistant senior patrol leader for his troop.
“I was really lucky that I almost had everything done when we started,” Ochsner said. “I had all my paperwork before the project done, so I would consider me as one of the few lucky Scouts. Otherwise I would have been in the same boat as most of the other Scouts.”
No matter when the projects were completed, the journey has forged friendships between the Scouts.
Coe said his fellow Scouts have been helpful in scouting as well as in school. It’s a group of friends he can always trust.
Coe is the son of Scott and Amy Coe of Hastings and earned 31 merit badges on his way to Eagle.
“All the experiences that I have gone through, I couldn’t get through them without the help of my friends,” Coe said. “We knew how to interact with one another and I couldn’t have a better group of friends to go through this whole experience.”
Being involved in scouting is about growing into better citizens and finding ways to improve the world. Like the first eight words of the Scout oath, “On my honor, I will do my best,” scouting strives to constantly improve.
Pleak said he likes the oath because it provides promise. Pleak, the son of Doug and Denice Pleak of Hastings, has earned 23 merit badges.
“It is a promise to yourself. No matter what you’re participating in, it is a promise to yourself,” Blaine said. “Whatever you are good at, you give it 100 percent and nothing less.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.