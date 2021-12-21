Six people have thrown their hats in the ring to become the area’s next district court judge, according to a press release from the Nebraska Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Melodie T. Bellamy of Kearney, Jason M. Bergevin of Lincoln, Sara J. Bockstadter of Kenesaw, Morgan R. Farquhar of Cambridge, Bryan S. McQuay of Alma, and Henry C. Schenker of Hildreth have submitted applications for the appointment in the 10th Judicial District.
The 10th Judicial District consists of Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Hastings.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Stephen R. Illingworth in November.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be at the district court courtroom in the Adams County Courthouse, 500 West 4th St., beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time.
Members of the public can present testimony for the commission’s consideration in writing or speak directly to the commission.
Written testimony must be provided in advance. Written testimony or other pertinent information may be mailed to the commission chair by Jan. 3 at the following address: Justice Cassel, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to ashley.nolte@nebraska.gov.
Oral testimony can be offered during the public hearing on Jan. 10.
Anyone attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with any directed health measures that may be in effect.
The Nebraska Supreme Court continues to carefully monitor the evolving circumstances presented by the spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, including monitoring updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local Directed Health Measures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Tuesday, the judicial nominating commission public hearing is scheduled to be held in person. Should circumstances change due to COVID-19, all commission members and applicants will participate in this hearing via WebEx and the public hearing will be available for viewing on Nebraska Educational Television's Live & On Demand: State Government website.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-tenth-district-district-court.
The nominating commission must forward at least two candidates to the governor within 90 days from the time the vacancy occurs. The final selection is made by the governor after interviewing each nominee.
