The city of Hastings is converting Sixth Street into a one-way eastbound street from St. Joseph Avenue to Kansas Avenue.
The transition will take effect on Wednesday. The change was approved Feb. 14, at the same time the City Council approved permanently closing Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets to accommodate an addition to the east side of St. Cecilia High School. The block of Kansas Avenue was closed in May.
Going forward, motorists are asked to use Sixth Street and Kansas Avenue to drop off students at the school.
To enter the large parking lot serving St. Cecilia High School and Middle School and nearby St. Cecilia Catholic Church, motorists can enter the north driveway off Colorado Avenue, on the east side, and exit from the south driveway onto Colorado Avenue. Traffic no longer flows in or out of that parking lot on the west side.
The parking lot has been re-striped accordingly.
Kansas Avenue remains open as a one-way, northbound roadway from Sixth to Seventh Street, past the front of St. Cecilia Church.
