The city of Hastings is converting Sixth Street into a one-way eastbound street from St. Joseph Avenue to Kansas Avenue.

The transition will take effect on Wednesday. The change was approved Feb. 14, at the same time the City Council approved permanently closing Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets to accommodate an addition to the east side of St. Cecilia High School. The block of Kansas Avenue was closed in May.

