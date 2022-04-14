In Ward 1 of the Hastings City Council, which includes south Hastings, incumbent Ginny Skutnik faces two challenges in the primary: Aaron Martinez and Steve Huntley.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the November general election. The City Council is a nonpartisan body.
Aaron Martinez
Aaron Martinez wanted to get involved and not just complain.
“I said, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s time for a new person there,’ ” he said. “I didn’t want to be a complainer. I wanted to be a solution.”
He hopes to improve communication between the council and the public.
Martinez, 35, is a 2005 Hastings High School graduate. He previously worked for LCL Truck Equipment and currently works remotely for Omaha-based Prime Time Healthcare as a recruiter. His wife, Erika, works at Kully Pipe and Steel.
The couple have an 8-year-old daughter and have been foster parents for four years.
Martinez has been involved in the Hastings Elks.
“I have a lot of background dealing with organizations,” he said. “We don’t have as large of a budget out at the Elks and at work to deal with here, but I’ve dealt with making sure things are run properly and put in place and listening to people and their ideas and helping them bring them to light. That’s just something this town needs. I don’t get into that whole ‘Everything’s just a good ol’ boys’ club.’ I don’t believe that’s true. I just think it’s the way we handle things and are helped to be handled. A lot of people have good ideas, they just don’t know to bring them into the light and make them actually happen.”
Prime Time Healthcare is a community-oriented company and is supportive of Martinez running for a council seat.
“My boss is actually really behind me doing this,” he said. “At our company that’s one of the biggest things with Prime Time, is getting involved in the community.”
Prime Time is very involved in Omaha.
“He said if I’m here in town, I might as well make my presence known,” he said. “He said, ‘Go for it.’ ”
Martinez would like to see more focus placed on south Hastings. He has lived in his neighborhood 12 years and takes a lot of pride in south Hastings.
“I like my house, I do like my neighbors that are long term here,” he said.
He wants to help promote south Hastings and start growing again.
“It seems like I’ve seen a lot more businesses (in south Hastings) close or build new further north,” he said. “I don’t understand why everybody wants to go up that way, but I want to help them find their solutions to hopefully stay down this way. We’ve lost a lot.”
Steve Huntley
Although Steve Huntley is challenging Ginny Skutnik for the Ward 1 council seat, he has experience serving on the Hastings City Council. Huntley, 53, previously served on the council from 1992-96.
“I actually know what I am getting into,” he said. “I know how much time it takes to be a council member.”
He is running to give citizens a voice again.
“It seems like everything has kind of gotten out of control,” he said. “The communication isn’t there with the council and with city government. It’s just time it comes back to being a citizens’ council.”
A 1987 graduate from Hastings High School, Huntley is a lifelong Hastings resident.
“I’ve lived in the First Ward all my life,” he said. “I own a lot of property in the First Ward. It’s an older part of town. It’s not the oldest, but it’s an older part of town. It has a lot of things to offer. We have the fairgrounds. We have Brickyard Park, which is one of our great parks in town. The First Ward is a great part of town.”
He currently is a property manager but previously ran the office of a local contractor.
“So I do know about zoning,” he said. “I do know about building. I do know about infrastructure. I know what all is involved with development. That’s a big, big thing, with the utilities, with the streets, all that. It’s a lot of work.”
Huntley wants more transparency and accountability in city government and wants to be accessible.
“I will ask a lot of questions, and I think that’s very important that people see their council people asking questions, especially when they tune in on TV and watch,” he said.
There’s room for housing in south Hastings.
“The First Ward does have a lot to offer, and it can be very viable, and it is very viable,” he said. “We have a lot of good businesses down here.”
Huntley wants to expand housing in Hastings as well as attract and retain skilled labor for local industries.
“Which one goes first?” he said. “That’s kind of the chicken before the egg or the egg before the chicken. I think it can be done together.”
Ginny Skutnik
The first seven years of Ginny Skutnik’s time on the Hastings City Council were easy compared to the last three.
“We’ve just had a lot of big things, a lot of emotional items like with COVID and stuff that brings out emotional pleas from the community, which are always tougher than the cut-and-dried business of the city, but it’s been rewarding,” she said.
Skutnik, 65, works in Grand Island as the administrative assistant for the CNH Industrial vice president of manufacturing for North America. She has two adult children and five grandchildren.
She previously served as the administrative assistant for the city office in Hastings.
When it comes to serving as council president, she said the dynamics of every council is different.
“It’s a double-edged sword being the longest member of the council,” she said. “I know a lot of people want new ideas and to do things different, but there’s so much that we are under state statute that can’t change.”
Serving on the council means a lot of preparation before each meeting.
“We hear it all the time, ‘You just go into a meeting and you OK everything,’ ” she said.
Council members get their information packets the Thursday before the meeting. “That is so if council members read through the information and have questions they can ask whatever department would be answering in plenty of time to prepare an answer before the meeting,” she said.
“There is a lot of back work that the public doesn’t always see,” she said. “Unfortunately, the public doesn’t always pay attention to our work sessions, so they don’t realize a lot of these things we’ve already talked about in an open meeting.”
She said it seems like historically Ward 1 has taken a back seat to the rest of the city.
She and fellow Ward 1 Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm both met with Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, to get some momentum for development in south Hastings.
Trail extensions in south Hastings are a priority.
“We need some trails. We have a lot of families that walk down in that area,” Skutnik said.
Many middle school students in south Hastings walk to school.
Trail extensions also would be a benefit in going to the Aquacourt Water Park or skate park.
“It’s all been very rewarding when you see progress,” she said. “Even if it’s just our area getting moved up on the list, that’s exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.