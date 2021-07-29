Family and friends gathered Wednesday at Brickyard Park to pay tribute to a 28-year-old Harvard man who was shot to death last week.
The group shared memories, released a bird, set off balloons and ended the evening with a candlelight vigil for Santinorey Adalberto Gonzalez.
Gonzalez died July 23 after a shooting incident in the 400 block of South Pine Avenue.
He was the youngest of four siblings and had three children of his own. His oldest sister, Elley Cabrera, traveled from Florida to support her family during this tumultuous time.
She described Gonzalez as loving, funny, protective and charismatic.
“He was the type of person who would take the clothes off his back to help someone,” she said.
Along with the vigil, there was a meal for a free-will donation and silent auction items. Money donated will be used to help offset the funeral costs.
“It’s hard for us to come up with the funds to give him a proper burial,” Cabrera said.
His mother, Annette Betancourt Gonzalez, said she is proud of the type of man her son had grown up to be. About a year and a half ago, she moved from Florida to her son’s home in Harvard.
She said her faith in God has helped console her in her grief. She said she doesn’t hold any ill will toward the person who shot her son.
Betsy Hultquist of Hastings, the mother of Gonzalez’s 2-year-old daughter, said it was devastating to lose the father of her child. She said she doesn’t hold a grudge against the shooter, either.
“I feel pain for the shooter’s family, as well,” she said.
Hultquist said Gonzalez loved his daughter and was always there to help.
She said the shooting was shocking because it’s rare in Hastings.
But in the aftermath, she said, she’s learned more and more about the impact Gonzalez had on people’s lives.
“Since this happened, I’ve had so many people come up to me and tell me that he helped them,” she said.
One of those was Suvannajo Turner of Hastings, who said Gonzalez saved her life.
Turner said she met Gonzalez in 2018 while he was working on renovations to a house. She was struggling with drug addiction and he helped provide the tough love she needed to break her addiction
She has been sober since February and attributes the success to Gonzalez and his willingness to stand by her side even when she was at her worst.
“He saved my life,” she said.
