JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — A minor earthquake measuring 3.7 in magnitude sent rumbles across northern Kansas and southern Nebraska.
The National Weather Service reported the small quake centered on a rural location 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, and included a few aftershocks.
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey pinpointing the location shows it to be a little more than one mile south of the Kansas/Nebraska state line and roughly 1.5 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 in Jewell County.
The online report, posted to Facebook, set off a long string of comments from social media users across a wide area indicating they had felt Sunday’s quake.
Locations where the quake reportedly was felt include Smith Center in Kansas and in Nebraska as far away as Arapahoe to the northwest and rural Wilber, Crete, York and Stromsburg to the northeast.
Crete and Stromsburg both are more than 100 miles from Superior. Arapahoe is 115 miles from Superior.
Some commenters said the quake shook their beds or felt like a vehicle had run into the house or building they were in at the time.
One reported the quake shook the picnic tables at Lovewell State Park near Webber, Kansas, which is a few miles southeast of the center point.
According to a table published by Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 often is felt but causes only minor damage. About 500,000 such events occur around the world each year.
Earthquakes of magnitude 6.1 and up are capable of producing a lot of damage. Earthquakes of 7.0 and up are considered major, but just 10-15 occur each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.