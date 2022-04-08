RichWeld Fabrication owner Brad Richardson wants businesses large and small to know that if their project has a metal component, he and his employees have got it covered.
With the recent purchase of Arteck Enterprises in Clay Center, the business is more positioned than ever to provide quality workmanship and services to meet the needs of area farmers, franchises, and friends across the state and around the globe.
“We’re very dangerous now,” Richardson said. “With this second location, RichWeld Fabrication/Arteck, if there is something to form, cut, bend, or weld, we have everything covered. We have multiple certifications and acquire new ones all the time for new jobs.”
A former employee of Flowserve Corporation, Richardson purchased Arteck from its founder, Andy Kuehler. And while Flowserve continues to rely on the Clay Center location for services, so too, do area farmers and other locals, who frequently drop by for parts, services, and conversation.
“We do the big stuff, but we want to keep the small town feel, where farmers can stop by and drop off an auger, grain cart, or tool bar,” Richardson said. "Quality, timeliness, and great prices are what we strive for. If it’s mechanical, brand new or repair, we can do it all in the two shops.”
Foreman Mark Sanders and his brother, Travis DeVore, handle the lion’s share of cutting and welding at the Clay Center location.
Now in his 22nd year at the job, Sanders said he’s proud of the standard of excellence set by his former and current bosses. The changeover in ownership has been seamless, he said.
“Not a lot has changed,” he said. “We’re pretty proud of what we do. Not everybody gets to say they send parts all over the world to help people.
“Pumps are our main thing. Basically, we get a semi load of plate and pipe and make everything out of those pieces. It’s like an adult-sized Lego project.”
The company’s exacting standards have made a lasting impression on its loyal customer base, Sanders said.
Pressure vessel welding — the welding of vessels used to store and transfer liquids and gases under high pressure — has little margin for error.
“I’m pretty picky on what goes out of here,” he said. “There’s nothing fancy about it, but I haven’t had 10 leaks in 22 years. We don’t have time for mess-ups.
“It needs to be right the first time. That’s something you’ve got to take personally. If you’re not passionate about your job, then this isn’t for you.”
DeVore joined his brother in the business more than 15 years ago by assisting with overtime projects.
He has since become its “etcetera guy,” performing duties that range from programming to pipe cutting, profiling, parts delivery, and whatever else is needed on any given day.
“I like the small business feel here,” he said. “You’re not just a number. Your boss knows you and he’s out there working with you. Some places are so big you never see your boss or even know who he is. That’s why I like this.”
At the Hastings location, foreman Cody Hanna has helped direct the mobile side of the business during his five-plus years with the company.
What he enjoys most about his position is getting to meet customers face-to-face in their fields and businesses.
“I like meeting the community and getting out,” he said. “With it not being a brick and mortar establishment all the time, I’m able to interact with people and learn about the community.”
From aiding farmers with field equipment repairs during summer months to handing residential hand and guardrail work or plant shutdowns in the winter, the demand for metal work is never-ending, he said.
“Our biggest contribution to the community is that we tend to every metal type and every metal need,” Hanna said. “Whether it’s something we’ve dealt with or not, we’ll look at it, figure it out, and give you our best answer on it.”
No one does it better, Richardson said.
“I’m blessed to have the best employees around,” he said. “I can rely on them. If my guys say they are going to get it done, they get it done. That’s what you gain in service from us.”
For information, call the RichWeld Fabrication in Hastings location at 402-462-2086 or RichWeld Fabrication/Arteck in Clay Center at 402-762-3588.
