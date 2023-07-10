GENEVA — County fairs feature all creatures great and small — and the small ones gained the spotlight for an hour or so Sunday afternoon in Fillmore County.
As a clutch of family and friends watched, five Fillmore County Fair exhibitors brought their four-legged charges — three cats and two guinea pigs — in front of judge Theresa Vernon of Crete to show them off and talk about their care.
Sitting at a table in the air-conditioned Ag Exhibition Hall on the fairgrounds in Geneva, Vernon had a quiet personal conversation with each exhibitor, asking questions and offering tips for a successful showmanship experience.
Meanwhile, the animals themselves provided their owners with various but not insurmountable challenges.
At first, EmyJay Houck struggled a bit to get her cat, Maxwell Sir Fluffsalot III Houck, out of his box.
Once he was out on the table, the long-haired, 3-year-old neutered male offered up one hiss of annoyance before seeming to resign himself to the situation at hand. He spent much of the interview lounging quietly while the humans visited.
EmyJay, 11, will be a sixth-grader this fall at McCool Junction Public Schools. She’s a member of the Green Machine 4-H Club and was showing Maxwell Sir Fluffsalot III for the third year in a row at the county fair. She and Maxwell won grand champion honors in Sunday’s low-key competition.
During her interview, EmyJay spoke to the judge about her cat’s anatomy, showed off his body parts and talked about his care and feeding. She presented the judge with a piece of paper — presumably his immunization record.
As much as she seemed to be on top of her game as a showperson, however, EmyJay admitted the most harrowing moment of an interview with any judge comes right at the beginning.
“Making sure he’s not going to bolt when I let him out of the carrier,” she responded when asked to name her greatest challenge.
For Dalia Torres, 12, Sunday was a new experience. Both she and her 1- to 1 ½-year-old male guinea pig, Chico, were making their first appearances in the Companion Animal Show.
“I’ve never shown a guinea pig,” said Dalia, who will be in seventh grade this fall at Fillmore Central Middle School in Fairmont. She is a member of the Strang 4 Bar H 4-H Club, and also showed bucket calves at the fair. “This is my first guinea pig.”
If Chico was irritated at any point during Sunday’s interview, he seemed to keep it to himself, mainly standing by and wiggling his nose. Dalia said the biggest challenge in showing Chico was getting him to stand still.
“He’s pretty antsy, but he did pretty good,” said Dalia, who was named reserve champion in Sunday’s show.
In the days leading up to the show, preparatory steps included clipping Chico’s nails and giving him a water-free bath.
“I started by trimming his nails because he hates that, but it has to happen,” she said.
Sunday’s show brought a handful of tricky moments. At one point, exhibitor Meredith VanDeWalle was holding her cat over her shoulder and the cat climbed over onto her back. Meredith then bent over at the waist to keep the cat from jumping to the floor, and her sister and fellow cat exhibitor, McKenzie VanDeWalle, came to the rescue.
The VanDeWalle sisters both earned blue ribbons for their cat projects — as did Kaitlyn Betka, a 4-H Clover Kid who showed her guinea pig in Open Class.
Vernon, the judge for the day, said she was pleased to meet Sunday’s competitors and learn about their animals.
She noted that judges can learn from exhibitors as well as the other way around.
“If you don’t know anything about small animals, you need to sit here and let them tell you about their animals,” Vernon said with a smile.
EmyJay Houck said new showmanship ideas she gained from visiting with Vernon on Sunday included bringing her cat to the fairgrounds before the fair so he can get used to the space.
(By the way: In case anyone is wondering, EmyJay said even though her cat’s name is Maxwell Sir Fluffsalot III, that doesn’t mean she ever had cats named Maxwell I or Maxwell II. “I’ve just had two other great cats before him,” she said simply.)
Dalia Torres said the judge suggested she bring along photographs next year and also assured her it’s OK to bring treats to the interview to help keep her guinea pig happy on the table.
Although she’s just 7, Kaitlyn Betka already knew it was permissible to bring treats for her guinea pig, Squeakers, on Sunday. This was her second year showing the 3-year-old male.
Kaitlyn brought along some vegetables (“his favorite veggie is cucumbers”), hay pellets and treats to keep the animal content while she visited with the judge.
Squeakers doesn’t love getting out of his cage, Kaitlyn said, but he’s getting a little easier to work with and a little calmer around visitors. He also got through Sunday’s trip to the fairgrounds in good shape.
“He seemed pretty chill when we were riding on the way,” she said.
Kaitlyn said she likes having a guinea pig for a pet.
“I like they are not as big and they don’t grow up to be really, really tall, and you can just cuddle them,” she said. “And they’re really soft.”
This year’s Fillmore County Fair began in earnest on July 6 and wrapped up Monday.
