GENEVA — County fairs feature all creatures great and small — and the small ones gained the spotlight for an hour or so Sunday afternoon in Fillmore County.

As a clutch of family and friends watched, five Fillmore County Fair exhibitors brought their four-legged charges — three cats and two guinea pigs — in front of judge Theresa Vernon of Crete to show them off and talk about their care.

0
0
0
0
0