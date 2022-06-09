SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Fair board members are looking to replace the animal barns at the Smith County Fairgrounds, raising money in hopes of starting the project later this year.
Adam Ifland, former fair board president and adviser for the group’s executive committee, said the trio of barns are more than 80 years old and already have been expanded two or three times. By the time they would renovate the structures, he said, it would be more cost-effective to tear the old buildings down and replace them.
“It’s just in dire need of replacement,” he said. “It’s something that needs to be done, and we’ve got to do it.”
He said the fair board has made several improvements to the fairgrounds over the years. Many of the buildings have had renovations done to them. They built a new bathhouse and restroom facility in 2018. Three years ago, they built a new covered arena.
Now it’s time for the barns. While looking around the fairgrounds, Ifland said, members of the fair board noticed structural problems with the buildings and the board decided to pursue replacing the barns in March. He said it could be a liability issue if the barns continued to deteriorate and collapsed.
On the west end is the beef barn. The middle barn houses goats, and the east structure is used for poultry, rabbits and other small animals.
Two recent additions will be retained and incorporated in the new construction plans.
During the demolition process, the fair board plans to set aside a wash rack on the west end that was donated by a family involved in 4-H all their lives and a covered fitting and grooming area on the north end memorializing a young person who died of cancer.
After replacing the barns with new construction, they plan to reattach the wash rack and grooming area.
Not only is it frugal to reuse the building additions, but Ifland said it’s important to recognize the donations that have been made in the area.
“You’ve got to be conscientious of the community and the donations that went into that,” he said. “That’s how small-town fairs and 4-H programs keep going, because of donations and volunteer work.”
The project is estimated to cost about $135,000, and the board needs to collect another $90,000. The board has applied for several grants and has received a few to get the process started. They also have received several memorial donations to get closer to the target total. They met with the county commissioners, who approved funding to help with the project.
Ifland said they are trying to use local businesses to purchase the materials and everything else going into the new barn.
“We’ve got several local contractors we’ve talked to,” he said. “They want to help and be a part of it. Part of their labor will be donated.”
With a strong, working fair board, he said, they will be able to provide some of the labor for the project, as well.
He especially wanted to thank Melanie Schlatter for her service as fair board treasurer.
“She has spent countless hours preparing applications for grants and keeping all this organized,” he said. “She’s been amazing through the whole process.”
The plan is to start demolition in August and have the new building completed by March 2023 so final preparations can be made before next year’s fair.
In the meantime, Ifland invited everyone to come to the Smith County Free Fair will be July 14-18, which includes free inflatables through the event and a ranch rodeo.
“It should be a huge event this year,” he said. “Every evening, there’s always something going on.”
For more information about the fair, visit www.postrock.k-state.edu/4-h/county-fairs/smithfair/index.html.
