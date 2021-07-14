SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Smith County residents can look to the stars over the fairgrounds here this week and think to themselves that “4-H is Outta This World.”

That’s the 4-H theme for this year’s Smith County Free Fair, which opens Friday and runs through Monday. The event will feature community fellowship and competition for all ages in 4-H, FFA and Open Class categories.

Preliminary activities began July 9 when 4-H foods entries were judged. The fashion revue was Monday evening at Smith Center’s American Lutheran Church.

Other 4-H and Open Class static entries will arrive Wednesday and Thursday on the fairgrounds on Smith Center’s west side.

Here’s a schedule of public activities planned for Friday through Monday:

Friday

8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open poultry judging, followed by rabbit judging

12:30-1 p.m.: Clover Bud Show and Share

6 p.m: 4-H/FFA/Open goat show, followed by sheep show

6-10 p.m.: Inflatables

7 p.m.: Bingo

8 p.m.: Little Kids Rodeo (will begin after sheep show is finished)

Saturday

9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open swine show

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Archery shoot

1-3 p.m.: Livestock judging workshop/lifeskills judging contest

5:30 p.m.: Registration for pedal power pull, followed by the pull at 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: 4-H horse speed events

7 p.m.: Bingo

7 p.m.: Ranch rodeo/jackpot team

Sunday

7-8 a.m.: Open Class entries expected for horse show

9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open horse show

10:30 a.m.: Church service, covered arena

2 p.m.: 4-H/Open cats/hand pets judging at Howland Veterinary Clinic

5:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open dairy cattle show

6-9 p.m.: Inflatables

6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open bucket calf/beef show

7 p.m.: Bingo

Monday

9:30 a.m.: Round-robin showmanship contest

5:30 p.m.: Community supper at armory

7 p.m.: Awards ceremony, outside show arena

7:30 p.m.: Premium auction, followed by fairgrounds cleanup

