SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Smith County residents can look to the stars over the fairgrounds here this week and think to themselves that “4-H is Outta This World.”
That’s the 4-H theme for this year’s Smith County Free Fair, which opens Friday and runs through Monday. The event will feature community fellowship and competition for all ages in 4-H, FFA and Open Class categories.
Preliminary activities began July 9 when 4-H foods entries were judged. The fashion revue was Monday evening at Smith Center’s American Lutheran Church.
Other 4-H and Open Class static entries will arrive Wednesday and Thursday on the fairgrounds on Smith Center’s west side.
Here’s a schedule of public activities planned for Friday through Monday:
Friday
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open poultry judging, followed by rabbit judging
12:30-1 p.m.: Clover Bud Show and Share
6 p.m: 4-H/FFA/Open goat show, followed by sheep show
6-10 p.m.: Inflatables
7 p.m.: Bingo
8 p.m.: Little Kids Rodeo (will begin after sheep show is finished)
Saturday
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open swine show
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Archery shoot
1-3 p.m.: Livestock judging workshop/lifeskills judging contest
5:30 p.m.: Registration for pedal power pull, followed by the pull at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: 4-H horse speed events
7 p.m.: Bingo
7 p.m.: Ranch rodeo/jackpot team
Sunday
7-8 a.m.: Open Class entries expected for horse show
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open horse show
10:30 a.m.: Church service, covered arena
2 p.m.: 4-H/Open cats/hand pets judging at Howland Veterinary Clinic
5:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open dairy cattle show
6-9 p.m.: Inflatables
6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open bucket calf/beef show
7 p.m.: Bingo
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Round-robin showmanship contest
5:30 p.m.: Community supper at armory
7 p.m.: Awards ceremony, outside show arena
7:30 p.m.: Premium auction, followed by fairgrounds cleanup
