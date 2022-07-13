SMITH CENTER, Kan. — The upcoming Smith County Free Fair here will provide activities for all ages Friday through Monday.
“Showdown at the Smith County Free Fair” is the theme for this year’s big event on the fairgrounds on Smith Center’s west edge.
Pre-fair events began July 8 with foods judging and continued Monday with clothing construction and buymanship judging and fashion revue; Tuesday with 4-H and Open Class handpet and cat shows; and Wednesday with booth set-up and check-in activities.
Thursday will be a busy day of project check-in and judging activities. The 4-H food stand will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The schedule of public events and contests on the fairgrounds picks up on Friday. Many indoor activities take place inside the National Guard Armory on the premises.
A day-by day schedule follows:
Friday
7 a.m to 10 p.m.: 4-H food stand open
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class rabbit judging, followed by poultry judging
10 a.m.: 12:30-1 p.m.: Clover Bud Show & Share
Evening hours: Community activity booths open
6 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class goat show, followed by sheep show
6-10 p.m.: Inflatables
6-9 p.m.: Lions Club kids’ train
7 p.m.: Kiwanis Bingo
8 p.m.: Little Kids Rodeo (following sheep show)
Saturday
7 a.m to 10 p.m.: 4-H food stand open
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class swine show
1-3 p.m.: Livestock showmanship workshop
1-3 p.m.: Lifeskills judging contest
5 p.m.: Registration for Pedal Power Pull, covered arena, followed by pull starting at 5:30
Evening hours: Community activity booths open
6 p.m.: 4-H horse show speed events
6-10 p.m.: Inflatables
6-9 p.m.: Lions Club kids’ train
7 p.m.: Kiwanis Bingo
7 p.m.: Ranch rodeo/jackpot team roping
Sunday
7 a.m to 10 p.m.: 4-H food stand open
7-8 a.m.: Open Class entries accepted for horse show
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class horse show
10:30 a.m.: Church service, covered arena
11:30 a.m.: Food stand noon special
5:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class dairy show
Evening hours: Community activity booths open
6-9 p.m.: Inflatables
6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class bucket calf and beef show
7 p.m.: Kiwanis bingo
Monday
7-10 a.m.: 4-H food stand open
9:30 a.m.: Round-robin showmanship contest
11 a.m.: Armory exhibits dismissed
1:30 p.m.: Animals not in premium auction dismissed
5:30 p.m.: Community supper, armory
7 p.m.: Awards ceremony outside show arena
7:30 p.m.: Premium auction, followed by fairgrounds cleanup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.