SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Aided by a trio of college interns with long experience in the livestock arena, Smith County livestock exhibitors got a chance Saturday to study up on the ins and outs of showmanship across a variety of species.
On a cloudy but sultry afternoon, top exhibitors gathered in the covered arena on the Smith County Fairgrounds for a tutorial and practice session leading up to Monday’s round-robin showmanship competition.
Monday is the final day of this year’s Smith County Free Fair in Smith Center.
Volunteer Kyle Sasse of Athol, Kansas, organized the workshop giving about 15 youths an up-close look at showing horses, swine, sheep, goats, and market and dairy cattle.
Sasse, who showed livestock at the Smith County fair back in the day, was joined by Rachelle Anderson, Katie Elder and Elaine Cockroft, all summer interns for the K-State Research and Extension Post Rock District, which serves Smith, Jewell, Osborne, Mitchell and Lincoln counties.
A horse, market hog, lamb, goat, market steer and dairy cow were brought into the ring so participants could see how to lead and set up each animal for a judge.
In Smith County, the round-robin showmanship contest has both junior and senior divisions. The champion junior and senior showperson for each species category qualifies for the round-robin contest, in which he or she must show an animal from each of the six categories.
“If one kid wins showmanship in two species, they have to pick one,” said senior 4-H’er Jackson Pinckney — meaning the reserve champion in the unpicked category would get a chance to enter the contest.
Pinckney, who was champion senior goat showman at this year’s fair and will be part of Monday’s round robin, helped with Saturday’s workshop by demonstrating sheep- and goat-handling techniques in the ring.
He lives in the Gaylord area and graduated from Smith Center High School in 2021. He will be a sophomore this fall studying psychology at Wichita State University.
Round-robin showmanship is a tough challenge, he said, because many competitors may be experts in showing the species they are familiar with but know little or nothing about the others.
“I would say typically it’s the horses and the dairy cattle,” he said of which animals are the most challenging to show, “because 90% of the kids in the round robin have never shown dairy cattle or horses.”
As the workshop leaders explained, there are tricks to showing each type of animal effectively.
With sheep, goats and cattle, it’s important to set the animal's feet in a certain way so the judge can have a good look at its shape and characteristics. But the back feet on a steer and a heifer are set differently, so the showperson needs to know which he or she is showing before entering the ring.
A dairy cow is shown with a halter only, no show stick, and with the exhibitor walking backward. And, as with showing a breeding heifer, the dairy cow’s feet should be positioned to give the judge an unobstructed view of the udder area.
When showing a hog, you want to keep the animal moving around the ring, head up, so the judge can see it walk from various angles.
“You don’t want to be too close, but you don’t want to be too far away (either) so you can give the judge that perfect view,” Sasse told the workshop participants.
When setting up a lamb or goat, a showperson braces the animal against his or her leg. But it’s important to brace the animal against your thigh, not your knee, so you do not push in on the lamb’s esophagus or the goat’s jugular vein.
Whatever species you’re showing, the workshop leaders said, you want to keep your own body out of the way so the judge can have the best look at the animal. Meanwhile, the showperson’s own eyes should remain on the judge at all times.
“Eye contact is important in all cases,” Anderson told the youths. “Always keep your eyes on the judge so you know where he’s (or she’s) at.”
Risa Overmiller, 4-H program coordinator for the Post Rock District, said this year was the first for a round-robin workshop in Smith County.
She said the interns, who are helping with each of the five county fairs within the district, were enthusiastic about helping with it since all are seasoned livestock exhibitors.
The interns also organized an “adventure lab” activity at the fair having to do with fossils.
Elder, who is from Lincoln, Kansas, will be a senior this fall at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma, majoring in agricultural education.
Cockroft, whose hometown is Esbon, Kansas, will be a sophomore at Kansas State University studying animal science with a pre-veterinary specialization.
Anderson is from Jamestown, Kansas, and will be a junior at K-State majoring in animal science communications.
The interns agreed confidence in the show ring is a major factor when it comes to effective showmanship.
Because of that, they said, large animals like cattle and horses can be the most challenging for a competitor in a round-robin contest.
“If you have a kid who’s used to showing small animals, their confidence level is not as great with bigger animals,” Anderson said.
“They kind of freak themselves out and think they can’t do it,” Elder said.
Cockroft, who showed all species of livestock at the county level, was emphatic about which species she thinks is most difficult to show.
“Horse all the way,” she said.
Anderson showed all species at the local level and cattle up to a national level of competition. Elder showed horses and cattle locally and cattle at the state level.
Most Smith County Free Fair public shows and events occurred over the weekend. The fair wraps up Monday evening.
Overmiller said she’s proud of the Smith County 4-H alumni and other volunteers who return to the fairgrounds each year and help events run smoothly.
“It’s exciting to see these kids come back and want to help,” she said.
