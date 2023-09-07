Eastern Nebraska, including the Tri-Cities area, will remain under a smoke advisory through Friday as air quality continuesaffected by wildfires in Canada, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy announced Thursday.

In a noontime news release, the state agencies said the area would be subject to a Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index, or AQI — color-coded yellow (moderate) and orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) to red (unhealthy). The peak time for smoke in the air was expected to continue through early Friday afternoon.

