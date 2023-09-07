Eastern Nebraska, including the Tri-Cities area, will remain under a smoke advisory through Friday as air quality continuesaffected by wildfires in Canada, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy announced Thursday.
In a noontime news release, the state agencies said the area would be subject to a Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index, or AQI — color-coded yellow (moderate) and orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) to red (unhealthy). The peak time for smoke in the air was expected to continue through early Friday afternoon.
According to the state agency, during Moderate AQI (yellow) conditions, individuals who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive afre advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities, especially once they experience symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.
During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange) conditions, individuals with sensitivities may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intensve outdoor activities. Everyone else can remain active and adjust activity duration and intensity as needed.
During Unhealthy AQI (red) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more srious health effects. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.
State air quality advisories are based on data from the National Weather Service; from smoke plume modeling; and from ambient air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island and Scottsbluff.
For up-to-date fire and air quality information, visit the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map webpage at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
