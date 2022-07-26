Hundreds shared an evening of fun, games and food in support of community members recovering from alcohol or drug addiction during the 12th annual Recovery in the Park event Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park.
Young and old alike gathered in the park for fellowship and a variety of activities. Local volunteers offered face painting, and an inflatable bounce house was set up along with a smaller play area and games.
The Rural Ranchers 4-H Club set up a petting zoo with goats, sheep and rabbits.
Dave Berens, leader of the Rural Ranchers, said the group has participated in the event for years as a community service project.
“We need to do this one to show the community we are part of this community,” he said.
One member, Zach Martin, has been involved with the club for six years and enjoys partaking in mobile petting zoos. This was the first time at Recovery in the Park, but Martin has helped tend animals at other outings.
“I just like being out in public with animals,” Martin said.
Patrons also could stop by the dunk tank where members of local media waited for well-aimed balls to topple them into the water.
Several local businesses, churches, civic groups and nonprofit organizations volunteered to help with the celebration.
Meals consisted of hot dogs or hamburgers, chips and a dessert. There were ice cream offerings from the Special Scoops Ice Cream parlor, as well.
The event is organized by Revive Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit group that operates Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and The Unity Houses in Hastings. It serves as a primary fundraiser for the crisis counseling and shelter program.
Dan Rutt, executive director of Revive Ministries, said the main focus of the event is to educate the public about the realities of addiction. He felt blessed by the temperature and calm breeze for the evening.
“The weather is a gift from God,” he said. “Jesus has taken care of us. Everything fell together this year.”
Rutt said addiction hits every economic and social area. People who need treatment aren’t necessarily bad people, they just need assistance curbing a habit beyond their control.
“We want to let people know we’re about recovery,” he said. “We want to be there for people when they need us.”
Russ Pochop of Hastings has been attending the Recovery in the Park events since they started. At one point, he thought he might not reach age 26; now he’s 41 years sober.
He said the event has great food and provides a chance to catch up with old friends in a healthy and family-friendly environment.
“We’ve got to get the message out,” he said. “Sobriety is where it’s at.”
