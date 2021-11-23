As families gather to count their blessings for the year, the pandemic and the way nearly every aspect of life has been affected still looms in people’s minds.
Many events, including family gatherings, were canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, many have been brought back, but often with a lower attendance.
Mayor Corey Stutte said people are easing their way back into social gatherings after a year of being away.
“I think people are continuing to do what makes them feel comfortable,” he said. “I don’t think we are at pre-pandemic levels in terms of attendance at events, but that is because people are taking individual responsibility and taking part in events that they feel comfortable participating in.”
While the development of vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has improved community life compared to a year ago, Stutte said people still are being affected by the pandemic.
“I think science is a wonderful thing, and it is clear that access to the vaccine has improved things over the past year,” he said. “It has allowed a sense of pre-pandemic normality, with an understanding that we aren’t out of the woods yet.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the community’s support for local businesses, which Stutte said has remained strong over the last two years.
“I think the past two years — and this past year especially — have shown that we have a resilient community that is willing to support our local businesses and each other,” he said. “The pandemic has changed a lot of the way that we interact at work and in our social lives, but it hasn’t changed how our citizens support our community and believe in it.”
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, said the development of the vaccine helped encourage shoppers back into stores.
“Businesses are doing everything they can to get shoppers into their stores, but it is a slow return,” she said. “This Saturday will be a good gauge on what the holiday season may be like with Shop Small Saturday events going on all over town.”
Sales tax reports indicate there’s been an increase in nearly all counties in the state, but Shafer said they aren’t sure if that is due to more people making purchases or due to the rising cost of materials needed to produce items.
“It will be interesting to see just how much the increase will be from last holiday season to this holiday season,” she said. “These reports are usually two months behind, so it will take a while to get the data.”
Along with increased sales, the state’s unemployment rate is at a historical low of 1.9%.
Shafer said the local unemployment rate matches the state numbers.
“If someone is looking for a job in Hastings there is no reason they couldn’t find one,” she said. “In the upcoming months, the chamber will be looking at ways to address the staffing shortage. It’s every community’s number one problem.”
But even with the vaccine in place, businesses reopened and gatherings recommencing, health officials warn that the pandemic isn’t over.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said developing the vaccine was a big step toward ending the pandemic, but not enough people have been vaccinated.
In some ways, the situation of public health is similar to a year ago, she said.
“One year ago we were in the midst of a huge wave of COVID cases,” Bever said. “The hospitals were full with COVID cases, and we were experiencing a surge of deaths associated with COVID. For the most part, people were more willing to follow public health recommendations to help protect themselves and others — and there were still state-directed health measures and a Nebraska state of emergency in place that helped us realize the severity of the situation.”
Now a year later, COVID case rates are on the rise again, this time along with infuenza, which had been suppressed last year due to social distancing. Hospitalization rates are climbing as medical centers begin to reach their capacity once more.
“It feels like we’re reiterating some of the same messages, and that’s because we are,” she said. “Our battle against these illnesses remains critical. This upward trend places our friends and neighbors at continued risk.”
Bever said there are some treatment options available now that weren’t available at the beginning of the pandemic. Monoclonal antibody therapy provides an infusion of antibodies to help a person fight off infection, and this has been successful in reducing the severity of illness in people who have received the therapy. She said health care professionals are looking forward to the emergency use authorization of antiviral pills that clinical trials have shown to be effective in fighting off the virus.
“Both the monoclonal antibodies and the antiviral pill therapy are treatments, not prevention,” she said. “The best case is not to get infected in the first place so vaccination and other prevention layers are still our key messages.”
With vaccination now available for ages 5 and up, Bever said there’s no reason not to take advantage of its protection. The vaccine offers increased protection against severe COVID illness, hospitalization due to COVID and deaths due to COVID.
The Nebraska state epidemiologist shared data Monday showing there is a 10 times higher risk of being hospitalized if a patient is unvaccinated compared to people who are fully vaccinated.
“Last November, we were looking gratefully forward to the vaccine arrival, it was our light at the end of the tunnel, it was such an important tool to help us fight the virus and virus’s devastating effects on our health, our relationships, our families, our economy, on the way we worked, studied, played, worshiped, on our lives,” Bever said. “We knew it could help us tame the pandemic and move us back toward a better normal. Unfortunately, the spread of misinformation and misleading information have taken away from what we could have accomplished with the vaccine if more people were vaccinated. Instead, a year later, the pandemic continues on — now especially hard-hitting to the people who are unvaccinated.”
As families consider holiday gatherings, she said people should evaluate what precautions are needed. She encourages people to get their influenza shot and to get their COVID shots and boosters, if they are eligible. These vaccines are very effective in reducing severe illness and hospitalizations for these respiratory viruses.
“We can have safer holidays if we put some of these precautions in place,” Bever said.
