The Hastings Sodbusters baseball team is among seven teams being sued by the Expedition League for an alleged breach of contract.
In October 2021, the Sodbusters announced via news release that the franchise was abandoning the Expedition League for a new collegiate-league venture called Independence League Baseball.
As a result of that departure, the Expedition League filed a lawsuit Jan. 28 in South Dakota’s Seventh Judicial Circuit.
Scott Galusha, a co-owner of the Sodbusters, said the lawsuit isn’t keeping the Sodbusters from being committed to playing baseball in Hastings this summer.
“At this time, we are unable to comment on the current situation as it involves an active legal matter, but we are hopeful to be able to field a Sodbusters team in the summer of 2022,” Galusha said.
The lawsuit alleges the Hastings Sodbusters and the six other teams defecting to the Independence Baseball League have breached the affiliate agreements signed when the teams first joined the Expedition League.
The six other teams are the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Spearfish Sasquatch, Hub City Hotshots, Casper Horseheads and Western Nebraska Pioneers.
According to the lawsuit, the Sodbusters entered into an agreement with the Expedition League on Aug. 28, 2017.
The initial affiliation fee was $200,000, payable over three years, the lawsuit states. The team also agreed to pay $17,500 in league dues each year and 5% of all team gross revenues.
According to the lawsuit, the team secured a ballpark lease with the city of Hastings to play its Expedition League home games at Duncan Field. The ballpark lease runs from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2022.
The Expedition League claims that Sodbusters owners still owe $162,500 in unpaid affiliation fees, $63,905 in league dues and $2,648 for unreimbursed expenses.
The Expedition League also is asking for $60,000 as its share of estimated contractually-due season revenue.
Along with past-due fees and dues, the lawsuit states that the Sodbusters and other teams are prohibited from participating in another baseball league.
According to the lawsuit, the agreement signed when joining the Expedition League also prevents the use of affiliate service marks, such as team names and logos, to represent a baseball team for two years after the agreement is terminated.
Another section of the agreement, the lawsuit states, prohibits a team from being involved with a baseball team within 100 miles of the stadium in which the team plays its home games for two years following termination.
The lawsuit also states that the agreement prohibits a team from participating in another baseball league for three years or face a payment of $2 million or 200% of the team’s previous year’s annual gross revenue, whichever is greater.
The Expedition League claims damages in excess of $1 million to be proven at trial for the alleged breaches of contract.
If any of the agreements should be found void or unenforceable, the lawsuit asks the court to find the defendants had been unjustly enriched from the resources provided by Expedition League to market and attract players to participate in its successful collegiate summer baseball league.
In addition to any damages awarded by a jury, the Expedition League asks the court to prevent the teams from playing baseball in the leased stadiums and from violating their affiliate agreements by participating in a competing league and using the service marks created under the Expedition League.
The Sodbusters were started by Bryan Frew of Grand Island in 2017 as a charter member of the Expedition League along with seven other teams across four states — Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Frew acted as owner and general manager for two seasons before bringing in Galusha as a partner.
Both men are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
Also named are owners from the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, N.D.); Casper HorseHeads (Casper, Wyoming); Fremont Moo (Fremont, Neb.); Hub City Hotshots (Aberdeen, S.D.); and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, Neb.).
All except Fremont also were charter members of the Expedition League, which expanded from eight to 12 teams by its fourth season.
Following the 2021 season, those six teams and the Sodbusters banded together to form Independence League Baseball.
That league’s initial news release stated:
“These teams are dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs. Each organization will be operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.”
The Independence Baseball League announced plans for a May 24 start to the season.
Said Galusha: “We are 100% prepared to remain competing as the Sodbusters and hope to continue to represent this community moving forward.”
