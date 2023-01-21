Local officials are working to ensure the Smith Softball Complex remains the top softball complex in Nebraska.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a $25,000 improvement fund grant request from the Nebraska Softball Association to construct eight warm-up bullpens on fields 1-4. The grant application came from Jeff Hassenstab, parks and recreation director for the city of Hastings.
Commissioner Joe Patterson, who also is state softball commissioner and the complex manager, abstained from the vote.
In addition to the Nebraska Softball Association request, county board members also unanimously approved an improvement fund grant request from Hastings Elks Lodge 159 and Country Club for $15,000 to assist in the remodel of both of the bathrooms in the main building.
Improvements grants, facilitated by the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, are to be used for improvements to attractions or recreational facilities that attract visitors to Hastings and Adams County that are owned by the public or a nonprofit organization.
Deadlines to submit an application are twice a year. The deadlines are Jan. 1 and July 1.
Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the grants are a great way to give back. The funds are generated by a lodging tax.
“Offering these improvement grants is a great opportunity to put our funds back into the community, since we receive lodging tax from these,” she said.
Speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Softball Association, Bonham told the commissioners adding the bullpens will keep Hastings ahead of other communities adding softball complexes when it comes to continuing to host the Nebraska School Activities Association state softball tournament.
Hastings has two years left on its current bid to play host to the state tournament.
Hastings has been home to the state tournament since 2008.
“We’re just very grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “It’s a fantastic energy out at the complex if you’ve ever been out there. Even in the summer in the youth tournaments that come to play at the complex, the roar of the crowd can be heard a mile away.”
The extra traffic at local stores and attractions is noticeable as well, she said.
“The facility and the layout of the Smith Softball Complex are amazing and we’re just lucky to have it,” Bonham said. “It’s known to be the best in the state.”
The facility doesn’t currently have a designated area for pitchers to warm up away from the main four softball fields.
Bonham is part of a state tournament planning committee that sends out a survey to all the coaches following the tournament.
“That’s the number one complaint that we’ve heard over the last few years is that there is not warmup bullpens for the pitchers,” she said.
According to the application, the entire cost to construct eight bullpens is $69,447. Construction would begin in the spring and be complete by June 1.
The Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors and Adams County Board of Commissioners have acted on Smith Softball Complex improvement fund requests in the past, such as new outfield fences and extending the dugouts and backstops.
“Those have been approved and appreciated by everyone who attends,” Bonham said.
The bullpens also would serve teams playing there throughout the year.
“All of the games and tournaments played at the complex bring hundreds of visitors to our community every weekend during the months of May through October and in turn bring a huge economic impact to our community,” she said.
For the Elks application, Julie Rothfuss, exalted ruler of Lodge 159, submitted the application to the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.
The $15,000 would help offset expenses toward the main building bathroom remodel project.
“She was excited about their future improvements to remodel both of their restrooms in the main building and to make them more (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” Bonham told the commissioners. “Nothing has been done to these restrooms since (the Elks) took possession of that facility in 2000.”
The plan is to replace carpet with laminate flooring, remove rusted bathroom stalls and replace those with solid plastic stalls.
The renovations also include high-flow handicap accessible toilets, painting of both bathrooms, replacing fans, replacing countertops and sinks to be handicap accessible, and extending the existing closet in the men’s restroom for main storage.
The total cost of the project is $50,590.
Construction would start in January or February and be completed by April 1.
The Elks Lodge plays host to class reunions, weddings, anniversaries, birthday celebrations, community organizational meetings and social events.
The country club hosts several golf tournaments throughout the year.
All of that brings visitors and tourism into Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.