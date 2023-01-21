w10-15-22NSAsbSTCfinals_173.jpg
St. Cecilia softball players prepare for the Class C state championship Oct. 14, 2022, at Smith Softball Complex. The softball complex will benefit from a $25,000 Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau improvement fund grant to help construct eight bullpens.

 AMY ROH/Tribune

Local officials are working to ensure the Smith Softball Complex remains the top softball complex in Nebraska.

Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a $25,000 improvement fund grant request from the Nebraska Softball Association to construct eight warm-up bullpens on fields 1-4. The grant application came from Jeff Hassenstab, parks and recreation director for the city of Hastings.

