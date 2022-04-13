Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, a Glenvil native son and Sandy Creek High School graduate who lost his life last week while responding to a massive wildfire threatening southwestern Nebraska, was remembered Wednesday for his devotion to service.
Krull, 54, died April 7 after two emergency vehicles crashed on the way to provide mutual aid at a range fire in the Eustis area.
Comrades from the fire service and other emergency responders joined family and friends in packing Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood for a morning funeral service streamed live on the internet and covered by multiple news organizations.
Wednesday’s service featured the poignant “Last Call” radio page called out by an emergency dispatcher. Also, the dozens of past and present firefighters inside the church stood to recite in unison “A Fireman’s Prayer.”
The Rev. Aaron Witt, pastor of the church and officiant at Wednesday’s service, reflected on Krull’s love for his family, his community, his country and his Lord.
“We find comfort because that’s what we know about Darren,” Witt said. “He lived in God’s love. He knew he had a savior who laid down his life for him.”
Krull was born in Hastings in 1967, the son of Gary and Glenda (Wells) Krull. He grew up in Glenvil, graduated from Sandy Creek in 1986 and joined the Glenvil fire department.
He and his wife, Cheryl, were married in 1990. The family lived in Glenvil when he joined the military and was stationed in Oklahoma.
The family eventually moved farther west in Nebraska where Krull worked for Aurora Cooperative.
He dedicated 36 years of his life to service as a firefighter and emergency medical technician. He was fire chief in Overton and Elwood for a combined 18 years.
His service came to a tragic end late Friday afternoon when a sport-utility vehicle Krull was riding in on the way to the fire collided with a water tanker on U.S. Highway 283 in Furnas County.
Krull died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris, suffered severe injuries.
The wildfire, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, forced the evacuation of the entire small town of Edison, burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed several homes in the area.
The fire reportedly began when the wind blew a dead tree into a power line. Eventually, dozens of fire departments joined in battling the blaze.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings was in charge of Krull’s funeral arrangements. On Monday, Krull’s body was transferred by hearse from Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home in Hastings back to Elwood, escorted by a long line of fire and other emergency vehicles.
From the pulpit near Krull’s flag-draped casket on Wednesday, Witt talked about Krull’s love of woodworking, cooking, and spending time with his wife and other family and friends.
He also somehow taught his dog Ace, a corgi mix, to “pray” before meals, the pastor said.
“That tells me that man had dedication,” Witt said with a chuckle.
Krull had a special place in his heart for all the men and women who work in emergency services and supported them even when he wasn’t on duty himself — for example, taking food from his family’s own Christmas or Easter holiday table to share with dispatchers who had to work that day.
Witt said the last few days have been difficult in Elwood, but that the community has pulled together in an hour of tragedy.
“We’ve seen the love of God all over our community,” he said.
Krull was to be buried in Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Christina and Christopher Davison of Bertrand and Roxann and Brad Bieck of Aurora; eight grandchildren; his parents of Glenvil; sisters Michelle Harm and significant other and family of Stratton and Amy Krull of Glenvil; two nephews, Blake (Kila) Krull and Chandler Harm; one niece, Katlin Harm; and many other relatives and friends.
Loved ones preceding him in death included his daughter, Tessa Sadd.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family for later designation.
