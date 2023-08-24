melonroast.jpg

Cars are displayed Sunday during the Melon Roast Car Show at Brickyard Park. Laura Beahm 08-25-19

A Hastings native is set to take on his late father’s role in the annual Melon Roast Car Show Sunday at Brickyard Park, 1919 W. D St.

Steve Cropley, vice president for the Melon Roasters board, said Frederic Drummond Jr. of Tampa, Florida, will return to stand in for his father, Fred Drummond, who died earlier this month at the age of 84.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags