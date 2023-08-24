A Hastings native is set to take on his late father’s role in the annual Melon Roast Car Show Sunday at Brickyard Park, 1919 W. D St.
Steve Cropley, vice president for the Melon Roasters board, said Frederic Drummond Jr. of Tampa, Florida, will return to stand in for his father, Fred Drummond, who died earlier this month at the age of 84.
Cropley said the elder Drummond had often driven an old Army jeep as part of the opening ceremony for the Melon Roast show.
He said it’s an honor to have Drummond’s son return to keep the tradition alive.
“He is going to come back and take over his dad’s driving of the jeep,” Cropley said. “He’s bringing Fred’s ’41 Mercury. That’s going to be pretty cool.”
Registration is 10 a.m. to noon. The show-and-shine is noon to 4 p.m. in the park near D Street and Woodland Avenue. Free watermelon will be available all day for spectators as well as food vendors for other items.
Organizers are hoping for 300 entrants in the 14th year of the event.
Public admission to the event is free.
Threads of Grace was selected as this year’s featured nonprofit organization.
Threads of Grace’s mission is to restore the dignity of youth in crisis within the community. The organization provides brand-new outfits and necessities such as socks, shoes, underwear, outerwear and other items needed for Adams County children up to age 19 who are in foster care or seek shelter with enCourage Advocacy Center.
Every year the show includes vehicles arranged in a pattern at the base of the Brickyard bowl. This year’s car art will be a girl in a sundress to tie into the local charity.
“It’s kinda cool,” he said. “It’s going to take about 30 cars to do it.”
