In an effort organized by Nebraska industry leaders, sorghum advocates across the globe are working together in hopes of building demand for the product .
The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has helped organize an international coalition to focus on marketing and consumer education for value-added sorghum-based products.
Known as the Coalition of United Sorghum Professionals (CUSP), the coalition will include industry leaders, agency directors, and private industry partners from regions around the world including North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. Countries currently involved include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy and Kuwait.
Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, said CUSP will focus on finding common messaging and imagery that will uniformly communicate the benefits of sorghum for human and animal health, as well as the contributions of sorghum to water, wildlife and soil health in regenerative cropping systems.
“Sorghum is indeed on the cusp of the future in regard to growing international markets demand,” he said. “Water, wildlife, soil and water health in cropping systems is also garnering more attention globally. Sorghum will play an important role in those systems.”
Over the past year, Blum has been building relationships with industry professionals in other parts of the world during various conferences and meetings. Producers in other regions have differing names for the grain, but share a similar passion in developing sorghum for market.
Through his travels, he realized sorghum producers faced similar challenges no matter where they were located.
“The industry, no matter where you are at in the world, has issues with markets development,” he said. “Rather than approaching markets development individually, we want to work together. Markets development in one region of the world necessarily drives markets development in others.”
The coalition brings together organizations from various regions who will continue to operate independently, but will benefit from mutual markets development. It’s a grass roots effort that doesn’t use check-off dollars for funding. Each region will choose individual marketing strategies for printing and distribution based on local budgets.
Blum said each region will keep its regional names for sorghum, but the group can develop branding materials and imagery to share a similar message about the product. Consistent images and messages will help consumers identify the grain and realize when it’s available in other areas they visit.
The overall goal is to increase the sorghum market across the world.
While the effort is being coordinated by the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Blum noted that CUSP is a global team effort. Individual stakeholders will each have a voice in the formation and outcomes of the effort, which will result in regional adoption and ownership of industry initiatives.
“We’re leading it out of Nebraska, but everybody has the same equal voice,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is something we’re doing together.”
For more information about the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and its initiatives, visit www.nebraskasorghum.org.
