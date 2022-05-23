Surrounded by his collection of indigenous Andean instruments like panpipes and quena recorders of various sizes, Oscar Rios Pohirieth felt himself transported to South America when he would close his eyes and play.
Rios Pohirieth, founder and director of the Lincoln-based Andean musical group Kusi-Taki, helped an audience of about 40 people experience the cultures of Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Chile Saturday afternoon at the Hastings Public Library.
Rios Pohirieth grew up in southern Mexico.
“You would think ‘Well, Mexico, what is the relationship with Andean music from miles away from where I grew up?’ ” he said.
When Rios Pohirieth was 7 or 8, a family from Bolivia moved next door.
The father created his own instruments using household items like water buckets and PVC pipe.
“In the evening he would play with his kids,” Rios Pohirieth said. “I would be so intrigued about the music. At the beginning I hated it. I was trying to do my homework, but the sounds would not let me study. There was a point when I said to myself, ‘If I cannot fight it, I am going to join it.’ ”
Members of the Bolivian family integrated Rios Pohirieth into their music making. They gave him all the handmade instruments when they moved a year later.
“I was a little kid,” he said. “I did not know what to do with them. I did know what to do with them — to make noise. But there was an age when I really fell in love. I learned more about it, and it didn’t stop.”
Rios Pohirieth’s presentation was part of the library’s five-month series called “Lore of the Land: A Look at the Culture of Nebraska and its People.” It features 12 speaker sessions from Humanities Nebraska from April through August at the library.
The events are free and open to the public.
“Lore of the Land” is funded by a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries.
“One of our biggest driving factors is trying to get people back into the library after COVID, and that is what the grant is all about, the American Rescue Plan grant for libraries,” said Samantha Rundle, programming librarian for the Hastings Public Library.
In planning the series, Rundle tried to think how to reach the most patrons.
“We wanted something that showed that there was something for everyone and we are all part of Nebraska and this is our history, this is our culture, so we could better understand each other,” she said.
Rios Pohirieth’s presentation was fifth in the 12-part series.
Past speakers addressed the relationship between Native Americans and early white traders, forts of Nebraska, Nebraska’s musical smorgasbord, and Nebraska’s connection to the Civil War.
After hearing Rios Pohirieth play on Saturday, Rundle said his presentation fit perfectly with the intent of the “Lore of the Land” series.
“We just want to integrate what Nebraskans are made of, and Oscar is a fantastic example of that just because he is from Mexico, but he is a Nebraskan and lives in Lincoln and he is sharing his culture,” she said. “That’s what we want to bring to the patrons at the library.”
Her favorite part of Rios Pohirieth’s presentation was when he played a conch shell.
Rios Pohirieth said the shell’s bellowing sound was used by the Incas to inform the population at large about significant events.
“Today we have cellphones, but back in ancient times, the Incas had ‘shell phones,’ ” Rios Pohirieth told his audience.
He also joked that he uses the shell to wake up his 19-year-old son.
“It was fascinating,” Rundle said of the conch. “I have never heard anything like it.”
Among other instruments Rios Pohirieth played were a variety of ocarinas, including one that sounded like a jaguar and one that sounded like a songbird.
He also played a charango, which is like a small guitar.
Charangos originally were made from the shells of small armadillos. The instrument no longer is made that way, but Pohirieth brought an old, armadillo-shell charango just to show his audience.
“This one here is hairy,” he said. “It has more hair than I do.”
Rios Pohirieth has traveled all over the world as a cultural ambassador with this music.
He works as a cultural specialist for Lincoln Public Schools, serving communities that represent 11 of LPS’ most spoken languages. Rios Pohirieth offers language and cultural services to educators, principals and other administrators.
He works with families, many of whom are refugees and immigrants. He helps enroll students into the district’s English Language Learners program, teaching students how to adapt.
“How to suspend everything they think they know about the physical universe and be able to try something a little bit different as they live in their new, adapted environment,” he said.
He also is a mental health practitioner with a master’s degree in counseling and psychology from Doane University, specializing in trauma therapy.
He works with refugee families and students who have been affected by war and genocide.
“Music is my therapy,” he said.
Remaining presentations are scheduled for the following dates and times at the library:
- June 8, British Isles and Irish Sampler, 5:30 p.m.
- June 18, Medical Care on the Lewis and Clark Voyage of Discovery, 2 p.m.
- June 29, Legends & Leaders of the West, 5:30 p.m.
- July 6, Plains Tribes and the Homestead Act, 5:30 p.m.
- July 13, Music of the Germanic Lands, 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 3, Excess Baggage: Riding the Orphan Train, 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 20, Growing Up Czech in Nebraska, 2 p.m.
