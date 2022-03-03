Soup dinner
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will serve a soup dinner Sunday at the fire hall.
Serving runs 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chili, chicken noodle and vegetable beef soups will be featured along with desserts. Drive-through service to pick up food will be available.
Free-will donations are welcome and appreciated.
A silent auction also is planned. The event is a fundraiser for the Fire & Rescue squads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.