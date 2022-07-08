CLAY COUNTY — Participants can learn about field trials focused on improving crop production and profitability at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln field day here Aug. 4.
The event will take place at UNL’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory. It is designed so guests can customize their day to select the tours and topics that interest them most.
Topics and speakers include:
- Nutrient Management. Insights from long-term research trials and digital agriculture technologies in corn and winter wheat. Presenters are Laila Puntel, extension soil fertility and precision ag specialist; Guillermo Balboa, research assistant professor; Jose Cesario, graduate student; and Christian Uwineza, graduate student.
- Soil Health. Use of cover crops, biochar, and other practices. Presenters are
- Katja Koehler-Cole, soil health management extension educator; Michael Kaiser, assistant professor in applied soil chemistry; and Britt Fossum, graduate student.
- Disease Management. Corn and soybean disease updates
- Tamra Jackson-Ziems and Dylan Mangel, Nebraska Extension Plant Pathologists
- Insect Management. Corn and soybean insect updates. Presenters are Robert Wright, Nebraska Extension entomologist; and Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator.
- Irrigation Management. Remote sensing for irrigation scheduling. Presenters are
- Steve Melvin, cropping systems extension educator; and Christopher Neale, director of the Water for Food Institute.
- Weed Management. Cover crop for weed suppression in corn and soybean: Planting green and intercropping. Presenter is Amit Jhala, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist.
The event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Following opening remarks by Charles Stoltenow, dean of Nebraska Extension, at 8:45 a.m. tours of research sites will continue through 3:05 p.m.
John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon is the keynote speaker during the lunch break presenting “Carbon market potential for U.S. producers.”
Field day participants will gather at the farm shop site for the Ag Lab, located at 851 U.S. Highway 6 south of Harvard.
That location is south of the highway about 13.5 miles south of Hastings and 4.5 miles west of the U.S. 6/Nebraska Highway 14 South junction (Clay Center corner).
UNL faculty, including extension specialists and educators, work with staff technicians to conduct numerous irrigated crop research projects at the Ag Lab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.