HARVARD — Nebraska Extension will sponsor a weed management field day at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory near here June 29.
Registration for the free field day starts 8:30 a.m., with the program to begin at 9. All field tours depart from the shop area, which is south of U.S. Highway 6, 12.4 miles east of Hastings or 4.5 miles west of Nebraska Highway 14 south (Clay Center corner).
Participants will view demonstration projects related to weed control in soybeans, corn and sorghum. The tours will showcase new technology and herbicides for weed control in soybeans and sorghum.
Other topics include:
— “Planting Green” and residual herbicide interaction in soybean
— Comparison of herbicide programs for weed control in soybean
— Inter-seeding wheat in soybean for weed suppression
— Weed control and crop safety in XTendFlex Soybean
— Comparison of herbicide programs for weed control in corn
— Control of volunteer corn in Enlist Corn
— Comparison of herbicide programs for weed control in herbicide-resistant sorghum
— “Planting Green” and residual herbicide interaction in corn
The free program concludes with a complimentary lunch at noon. For more information and to register, visit https://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday.
