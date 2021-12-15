The South Heartland District Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Allen's building in downtown Hastings has been rescheduled due to the threat of high winds.
The clinic now will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the same location — the west end of the Allen's building at 1115 W. Second St.
The clinic at Allen's offers first and second doses and booster doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for individuals ages 12 and up. The shots are free and recommended for everyone who is eligible.
Additional Wednesday clinics at Allen's are scheduled for Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 this month.
Contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595. For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the department's website, southheartlandhealth.org.
