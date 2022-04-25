The south lane of Second Street should reopen to vehicular traffic by Wednesday.
Mayor Corey Stutte made that announcement as part of his mayor’s comments during the Hastings City Council meeting on Monday.
He thanked city staff for meeting with downtown business representatives Saturday morning.
“They came up with a way ahead,” Stutte said.
Work will begin Tuesday morning to place protective concrete barriers along the block of Second Street between Lincoln and Hastings avenues where vehicular traffic had been banned since Friday morning.
Pedestrian traffic was still allowed except right around the Bert’s Pharmacy building at 700 W. Second St., which was gutted in a fire March 13.
“We feel confident after talking to the structural engineer that that’s OK,” Stutte said. “That should open the opportunity for businesses to continue to have that foot traffic as well as vehicular traffic through that area, which we’re all happy about.”
Two separate structural engineers have conducted stability assessments of the building.
The city was advised to monitor the building for any movement on a weekly basis, and following any winds of over 50 mph.
During this process conducted by the city fire marshal and a city building official, measurable movement had been noticed recently.
Kevin Kubo, chief building inspector for the city of Hastings, said after the meeting that the placement of concrete barriers should be complete and traffic can access the south lane by Wednesday.
There are currently no plans in place to open part of the block of Hastings Avenue that also was closed.
Also during the meeting, members of the council voted 7-0 to approve purchasing a 50-by-96-foot integrity building from Winston Michael Contracting for $93,186 to be used as a salt shed for the street department. Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik was absent.
The existing salt shed on B Street is one end of the metal building at that location. The metal building is starting to rust due to the salt.
The proposed salt shed was priced using the state bids and is a building similar to those used by other cities, counties and the state.
The new building will have a concrete floor that is poured by the street department and then Winston Michael will supply and install the concrete blocks, metal frame and fabric cover.
The new building will be able to hold five times the amount of salt the city currently has on hand.
From the time the current budget was put in place in 2021 until now, the bid ended up $3,000 over the budgeted amount.
“The budget within the street department will be able to handle the $3,000 overage,” acting City Administrator Kevin Johnson said.
Street Superintendent Steve Kostner said the new building will allow for purchasing a greater quantity of salt in the summer months when pricing is typically lower. The city then won’t have to reorder after every major storm.
Kostner said this could be especially helpful during the winter.
“We could get hit with three snowstorms in a row and then at that point you can only get so much salt when it is available,” he said.
The street department will keep the existing building, fix the metal and use it for building storage.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request of Greg and Julie Ellenwood for a conditional use permit for a storage facility for property generally located north of West Second Street and west of North Marian Road.
- Voted 6-0-1 to approve a claim of Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $872.92. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved an addendum to continue the lease agreement between the Nebraska State Patrol and the city of Hastings for office space in the Hastings Police Department at 317 S. Burlington Ave.
- Unanimously approved appointing Brittany Henderson to the Museum Board of Trustees for a term from Aug. 12, 2019 to Aug. 12, 2023, replacing Anna Baker.
