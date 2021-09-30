Hot, windy weather has pushed soybean harvest forward rapidly over the last two weeks, but as October dawns today most farmers in south central Nebraska still are waiting for their corn to dry down to acceptable picking levels.
Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension cropping systems educator based in Adams County, has driven back roads and checked harvest progress and field conditions this week in the Hastings, Pauline, Blue Hill, Roseland, Kenesaw, Holstein, Norman, Heartwell and Minden areas.
Based on his observations, he estimated the area soybean harvest to be around 60% complete as of Thursday afternoon.
Moisture Wednesday and Thursday slowed the work, but in prior recent weeks moisture has been hard to come by in the region.
While a quick look at the soybean harvest stubble shows farmers have had plenty of green stems to contend with, Seymour said, the current weather delay is about all that will hold harvesters back from wiping out most of the remaining soybeans within the next handful of days.
“If it hadn’t rained last night and had held off through the weekend, I would guess by the weekend we’d be 90% done,” he said Thursday afternoon.
While soil moisture is impossible to find below the top inch right now and rain is badly needed, Seymour said, he hopes the clouds won’t open until producers can get the rest of the soybeans in the bin, as rain on the dry plants at this stage could cause pod shatter and yield loss.
“If I had my preference, I’d like to see it hold off long enough to get the soybeans out,” he said.
In his work with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Seymour watches over crops in Adams, Webster, Franklin and Kearney counties.
Having coordinated university exhibits at Husker Harvest Days in Hall County Sept. 14-16, Seymour took a few days off and then returned to work this week. He said he hasn’t had a lot of chance to visit with farmers since he got back, but that he can see how much they have accomplished so far.
Most of the corn that has been picked to this point is either popcorn, which has a weak stalk and needs to be harvested before wind can blow down or break it off, or had been growing in fields hit by hail earlier in the season, Seymour said.
Some farmers pick corn with high moisture content to feed to their livestock. But if the grain is to be stored, producers would like to leave it in the field until the moisture content is below 17% so they can save drying costs.
Currently, Seymour said, the top leaves in many cornfields remain green. And while the crop is mature, farmers could use some more good drying days before the combines roll.
“We’re probably at least a week out,” he said.
In general, Seymour said, the corn seems to be standing pretty well in the fields up to this point. He did note a couple of fields afflicted by fusarium stalk rot and said farmers will want to keep an eye on that potential problem as they prioritize their fields for harvest.
He also saw some insect damage to ear tips, probably caused by western bean cutworm, which could lead to a problem with grain quality that could cost farmers at the elevator.
“If we get any damp weather, there could be some increased issues with mold,” he said.
According to the Northern Plains Region office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service in Lincoln, Nebraska had 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork in the week ending Sept. 26.
NASS reported soybean harvest statewide was 17% complete — behind 26% at the same time a year ago but slightly ahead of the 15% average.
The crop condition was rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 49% good and 22% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 87%, near the 91% rate a year ago and ahead of the 81% average.
Corn harvest stood at 13% complete as of Sunday — the same rate as a year ago and slightly ahead of the 10% average. The crop was rated 70% good to excellent and 19% fair.
NASS gathers the information for its reports at the county level from the federal Farm Service Agency, Nebraska Extension and other sources.
In her latest weekly bulletin to producers issued Sunday, Jenny Rees, Seymour’s Nebraska Extension cropping systems counterpart based in York County, said she had been hearing about some great soybean yields in her area — as well as about the harvest problems with green stems, bean stems falling over due to stem borer and wind, and beans coming out the field at a very dry 9-11% moisture.
“There’s some chalky looking beans due to Diaporthe complex, and purple seed stain was also observed in some varieties,” she wrote.
Harvest safety is a paramount issue, especially considering the dry conditions that have led to many combine fires across the United States and Canada recently, as well as dust-filled air and sun glare at dusks.
Rees is encouraging farmers to drive with their lights on and stop at intersections and railroad crossings for safety’s sake.
The Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association also are urging farmers to “take a second for safety” this harvest season — in the fields and farmyards, on the roads, and in the grain bin.
“As farmers, we’re often at the mercy of Mother Nature when we’re harvesting our crops,” said Jay Reiners, a Juniata area farmer and chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board, in a news release Tuesday.
“When we have good conditions, we want to get as much done as possible, which makes it easy to get in a hurry and neglect safety. However, we encourage farmers to take that extra second for safety because extra time and caution can really save lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.