When most members of the Hastings College Class of 2023 first moved to campus in August 2019, Travis Feezell was the college president; foreign travel opportunities were the hottest feature of a brand-new, completely revamped academic program; and no one in the whole wide world had ever heard the term “COVID-19.”

Oh, what a difference a few short months can make.

p05-15-23HCOgrad2.jpg
Buy Now

Keilen Mocencio is hooded upon receiving his masters degree Saturday during the Hastings College commencement ceremony.
p05-15-23HCOgrad3.jpg
Buy Now

Emma Downing speaks to the class of 2023 during the Hastings College commencement ceremony Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
0
0
0
0
0