When the Hastings College Class of 2023 arrived on campus in August 2019, Travis Feezell was the college president; foreign travel opportunities were the hallmark of a brand-new, completely revamped academic program; and no one in the whole wide world had ever heard the term “COVID-19.”
Oh, what a difference a few short months can make.
On Saturday, class members took a bow for the hard work they have done in the intervening four academic years to survive and thrive amid massive change — and perhaps most importantly, build powerful personal relationships among themselves at a time when the powers of the universe may have seemed to be conspiring to drive them apart.
“Through all the uncertainty and confusion, and maybe even chaos, we have come together and put in countless hours of work to overcome these challenges,” said Emma Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the graduate elected by her classmates to speak on their behalf. “We have poured our hearts and souls into building a community full of meaningful and lasting relationships.”
Hastings College conferred about 209 undergraduate degrees and seven Master of Arts in Teaching degrees as the 2022-23 academic year ended Saturday with commencement exercises at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Downing majored in history and Spanish at Hastings College and was a member of the Honors Program and the Scott Scholars program, as well as several organizations on campus. She was presented with a Bronco Award at the college’s recent honors convocation.
She reflected on the many changes she and her classmates have seen in their college careers — changes completely beyond their control, including the surprise resignation of a college president and the shocking outbreak of a world pandemic within weeks of each other during the spring 2020 semester.
“As the world began to change very quickly around us, we, a bunch of starry-eyed college freshmen, were swept along with the tide,” Downing said.
Feezell, who had led the charge to re-imagine the Hastings College academic program and introduce block scheduling at the college, announced his resignation at mid-semester in late February 2020. In-person classes were suspended the following month, and the college shifted to remote learning for health and safety reasons.
It was a tumultuous time for the students as well as for the college itself, as Roger Doerr, chair of the HC Board of Trustees, stepped into a de facto administrative role after Feezell resigned, then presided over a challenging several months in the college’s history, with much of the campus shut down and students taking classes using distance-learning technology.
By the time students returned to campus in the fall, Rich Lloyd, president of Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, had been hired for the dual role of executive president of Hastings College. Many new initiatives, including new academic partnerships with other institutions, have followed.
“We saw two-and-a-half college presidents, two completely different administrations, and four course catalogs in four years as ‘Hastings 2.0’ struggled to reconcile its promises with the new realities of the world,” Downing said, referring to the brand name for the new academic program. “I won’t even mention the experiential travel courses.”
Having to leave campus in the middle of their first year, then take courses remotely, then return to in-person learning with constantly changing mask rules and other COVID-19 restrictions, has made for a college experience unlike anything Saturday’s graduates expected, Downing said.
At the same time, she expressed gratitude for family, friends, and the faculty and staff who helped the students find their way through the tumult.
Now, she said, college relationships forged in fire will endure whatever life throws at the graduates next.
“As much as our four years have been defined by change, they have also been defined by our efforts to overcome these changes,” Downing said. “And I can say with certainty that no matter what the uncertain future may bring, the communities we have built will stay with us, and our friendships and who we are as graduates will not change no matter where we go next, because that is what it means to be a Hastings College Bronco.”
Gratitude was a key theme in Saturday’s 70-minute ceremony, which filled two-thirds of the arena floor with graduates, faculty and guests and sent family and friends spilling out of the bleachers.
Lloyd is a Hastings College alumnus who later became a longtime HC professor, coach and administrator before leaving campus for a short time. He thanked this year’s graduates for sticking together and sticking with the college through thick and thin.
“Thank you for giving it your all, for trying new things, for representing Hastings College so well, for learning more than you thought you could at times, and for making a difference in your time with us,” Lloyd said. “Thank you for your resilience, your determination — and thank you most for your care, your love and your concern of this place, our college.”
The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor of Hastings’ First Presbyterian Church and a member of the HC Board of Trustees, gave Saturday’s invocation, asking God to direct the graduates “in prayerful gratitude for the many blessings that have made this moment real,” and to lead them in the ways of service to humankind.
“May your spirit guide them as they walk across this stage and begin to unfold the next chapters of their lives,” he prayed. “Inspire them to serve in compassion, peace, justice and joy.”
The Rev. Doodle Harris, college chaplain and director of service learning, gave the benediction, echoing the words of God to the Israelites wandering in the desert as recounted in the Old Testament Book of Joshua:
“I hereby command you: Be strong and courageous, do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
“Graduates, I give you those words again,” Harris said. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened or dismayed. And may the God that you love, the friends that you’ve made, and the wisdom you’ve discovered here be with you wherever you go. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.