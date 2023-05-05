GRAND ISLAND — Alumnus Brent Winfield suggested student be flexible in their plans during his commencement address for the Central Community College-Hastings graduation ceremony Friday at the Heartland Events Center.
“Life may have other plans for you than the exact plan you had envisioned for yourself,” Winfield said.
He originally came to CCC with the intention of transferring to a four-year institution to become a history teacher, until another opportunity presented itself.
Winfield and his wife, Andrea, were selected as the 2023 Outstanding Alumni from Central Community College-Hastings.
He said that the two met while living on the CCC campus as freshmen and began a relationship.
“We are both grateful for our time at CCC, especially because that is where we met and how our lives and businesses got started,” he said.
The couple graduated with associate’s degrees from the campus in 2009. Andrea went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Hastings College.
Meanwhile, Brent had gotten a job at Aurora Meat Block, a custom processor and retailer of meats and specialty products. He found he enjoyed it and it didn’t take long for his boss to notice.
Within a week of working, his boss asked if he liked the job and if he wanted to buy the business. Winfield was only 21 years old, but decided to pursue the opportunity to own his own business.
The Winfields purchased the Aurora Meat Block in January 2014 and started working on growing the business. Later, Andrea gave up her accounting job to help run the business’ finances and focus on family.
In January 2020, the couple purchased a food trailer and opened Winfield Sweets N Eats, offering a variety of meal options, baked goods and catering.
While the meat-processing business and food truck weren’t in their original plans, Winfield said, the family is happy with the path they are now on.
“Enjoy what you do,” he said. “Time goes by way too quickly to be unhappy in your career choice. Find something that makes you happy.”
Winfield also suggested that students make time for family and live within their means.
“As you go out these doors and out to your next step in life, just remember you can accomplish anything you set your mind to,” he said. “Never forget where you come from and never forget those who helped you along the way.”
Chris Waddle, Hastings campus president, welcomed the audience and thanked parents and family members for their efforts to help students reach graduation.
The campus had 362 graduates with 197 attending Friday’s ceremony. Overall, students received 446 degrees and diplomas from the Hastings campus this year.
“Your perseverance, dedication and vision have led to this day,” Waddle said. “The knowledge and skills you have learned here will stay with you for a lifetime.”
