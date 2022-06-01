The hunt can end now.
Some two dozen Sasquatch wandered onto Harriett McFeely’s property dedicated to the species in north Hastings Wednesday afternoon.
It was kind of a dream scenario.
If only they were the controversial giant-sized, fur-covered beasts instead of college baseball players.
Shucks.
Guess the lifelong quest for discovery of one of nature’s biggest mysteries or myths — whichever camp you side with — will have to continue for the 78-year-old McFeely and her partner Kenny Collins, 60.
“You don’t have to ‘Hollywood’ this up,” McFeely said from her garden. “If you tell the truth, it’s amazing the way that it is.”
That’s been McFeely’s mission from a young age, when she first began to believe in Bigfoot, or Sasquatch or whichever name — all are synonymous and regional — you prefer to use.
Collins, who has tagged along with McFeely’s mission after the pair met four years ago, agrees the idea is to let the evidence of Bigfoot’s existence do the talking.
“It’s not about glorification,” he says. “It’s about education.”
And educate McFeely and Collins do.
They often split up large groups like the 24 members of a collegiate summer baseball team and guide them through the close quarters inside a homemade, donor-supported museum on a healthy piece of property just east of Smith Softball Complex.
It’s been a three-plus year construction project, mostly including the acquisition and presentation of various Bigfoot artifacts.
“Our museum, we try to keep it unusual, educational and historical,” Collins said.
Members of the visiting Sasquatch, who are in town for a three-game series in Independence League play against the Hastings Sodbusters, thought as much on their planned field trip.
But there were very few ignorant attitudes displayed toward the tour.
There was some sarcasm, sure. But also a palpable respect for McFeely’s and Collins’ journeys toward their truth.
“We are only trying to show what we’ve learned, and people can make their own conclusion,” Collins said. “But our experiences out there do say something.”
Sasquatch catcher Andrew Johnson has had his encounters with Bigfoot, although not in a physical sense.
The college junior from Somonauk, Illinois, said one of his childhood teachers was a strong Bigfoot apologist. So much so that the seventh-grade class featured a few weeks of Bigfoot coursework.
“Once, we got like a 50-page packet of just stuff we had to fill out and read about Bigfoot,” Johnson said.
In a way, Johnson was both well-prepared and well-versed for what he walked into with his new summer teammates.
“A lot of these things are familiar to me,” he said. “I’ve seen all the films and read a ton of material on Bigfoot.”
The most famous film, the Patterson-Gimlin film, is perhaps the most recognizable captured image of the species, Collins said.
In the short clip recorded in Northern California in 1967, the figure known as Bigfoot is seen trudging through a rocky landscape and appears to face the camera recording from the far side.
Most human interactions with Bigfoot aren’t captured with technology, however.
But the encounters live on through stories and vivid memories, like those that Collins and McFeely possess.
And apparently also Johnson’s teacher, Mrs. Cavanaugh.
“I can’t wait to email her all these photos,” he said as he snapped one with his cellphone. “She’d be happy to know I was here and this place exists. Maybe she’s been here, who knows.”
If you’ve been to McFeely’s museum, you’d know Bigfoot has been about everywhere, at least stateside.
One feature of McFeely’s place is a map of places in the United States where Bigfoot has been spotted.
There aren’t as many in Nebraska as you’d expect for a museum to be housed here, but places like Hunter Polley’s home state of Washington?
You had to know your U.S. geography to know where Washington was underneath all those Bigfoot icons.
“There’s a lot of a believers in my hometown,” the Walla Walla, Washington, native said.
Bigfoot talk was nothing new to Polley, who is a freshman at Walla Walla Community College.
Some of the artifacts housed in McFeely’s shrine were from near Polley’s home. There were three casts of Bigfoot hands hung on a wall labeled to be from the Blue Mountains located in southeastern Washington.
“I hunt in those mountains all the time and I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Polley said. “But you never know. I can’t say one way or the other. There’s a lot of believers; they’ve obviously got a reason for it.”
Maybe now some members of the Sasquatch baseball team do, too.
