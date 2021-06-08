MILLIGAN — It’s that festive time of the year when one can “let go” and head to Milligan for an exciting weekend of events at the 33rd annual June Jubilee.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 event for public health reasons, one can expect “Twice the Fun in 2021,” which happens to be this year’s parade theme.
The celebration runs Friday through Sunday.
Going along with the theme, the Becwar and Associates Entertainment Agency of Lincoln and the Milligan Community Club are making the Jubilee extra “special” this year by bringing in rock bands 38 Special and Jack Russell’s Great White — two headliners for the price of one that will be performing Friday evening.
Gayle Becwar, entertainer and owner of Becwar and Associates, said this concert is guaranteed to be an exciting evening, for a third band will get the action started.
“With a great sound and light show, 38 Special (who played Milligan in 2016 and back by popular demand) is better than before and even plays longer than most bands, with a 96-minute, high-energy show of one hit after another,” he said. “Through the years, both groups have retained their original lead singers. And with the Forgotten Highway Band, which has opened for over 100 starts, the free parking and the ability to walk close up to the stage, this concert will not only be a great time, but also a great value.”
The superstar Southern rock band 38 Special has three No. 1 hits and 13 Top 10 songs like “Hold On Loosely,” ”Rockin’ Into the Night” and “Back Where You Belong.” The band also crosses over to country.
Jack Russell’s Great White top songs include “Once Bitten Twice Shy” and “Rock Me.” And the Midwestern country music group Forgotten Highway, originating in 2015, features country, rock and classic music.
Milligan Community Club President Eric Johnson, who works at KZ 100 Radio, interviewed the original lead singer from 38 Special, Don Barnes, and also original lead singer Jack Russell from Great White.
“Both artists were so nice to interview and are both looking forward to coming to Milligan,” Johnson said. “38 Special’s Don Barnes mentioned they have added a new guitar player to their band that has to be seen to believe.”
Johnson said it takes a lot of work putting a concert of this size together and expressed thanks to all the people who have come to the small town and to all those who have volunteered to help.
New attractions to the June Jubilee event include miniature golf, Horn T Zoo Wildlife Exhibit and a 50/50 raffle where only a limited number of tickets are sold with the winner and Community Club each receiving half.
The celebration kicks off Friday at 8 a.m. with a tractor drive and Centennial Garden opening at 6 p.m. Forgotten Highway will perform at 7 p.m., Jack Russell’s Great White at 8 p.m. and 38 Special at 10 p.m.
Main attractions Saturday include the antique tractor pull, pork supper, bingo and more music offerings.
Sunday’s grand parade, themed “Twice the Fun in 2021,” is at 1:30 p.m. The seventh annual kolache-eating contest is at 3 p.m.
Johnson said there are lots of fun activities for all ages and everyone should come to the event.
“Music and togetherness has been away from us a whole year, so now is the time to welcome everyone back with open arms,” he said. “We need to make up for lost ground.”
Here’s the hourly schedule of events. In case of inclement weather, some of the activities may be moved inside the Milligan Auditorium.
Friday
8 a.m.: Tractor drive line-up
9 a.m.: Tractor drive leaving Milligan
6 p.m.: Centennial Garden opens with various food stands east of the garden and designated area for lawn chairs
7 p.m. Forgotten Highway Band in concert
8 p.m.: Jack Russell’s Great White Band in concert
10 p.m. 38 Special in concert
Saturday
8 a.m.: Rooster Run Registration (5k and 1k) (Main Street)
8 a.m.: Co-ed softball tournament
8:30 a.m.: Rooster Run start
9 a.m.: United Methodist Country Store serving breakfast at Sixth and N streets
9 a.m.: 11th annual Pork Rib Cook Off (Centennial Garden)
9 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament (Centennial Garden)
9 a.m.: Car Show registration (Main Street). Display starts at noon. Trophies awarded at 4:30 p.m.
10:30 a.m.: Road rally registration (South Main Street)
11 a.m.: Centennial Garden opens
11 a.m.: Tractor pull weigh-in (west of garden)
1-4 p.m.: Bingo (American Legion Hall)
2-6 p.m.: Music by Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons
3:30 p.m.: Pork ribs judging
4:30-6:30 p.m.: Pork supper served
5 p.m.: Catholic Mass, St. Wenceslaus Church, Seventh and Main streets
5-8 p.m.: Music in the Garden by “EJ the DJ”
8 p.m to midnight: Music by High Heel
Sunday
8 a.m.: Co-ed softball tournament continues
8:30 a.m.: Catholic Mass, St. Wenceslaus Church
9-11 a.m.: Catholic Church breakfast featuring music by The Polka Dudes
9:15 a.m.: United Methodist Church service, Sixth and N streets
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Parade line-up, Ninth and N streets
11 a.m..: Centennial Garden opens with music by The Polka Dudes
1 p.m.: Judging of parade entries
1:30 p.m.: The grand parade: “Twice the Fun in 2021”
Following the parade: Music by Wilber Alumni Band in Centennial Garden; main street activities including miniature golf and bounce house, Dozer game, rock wall, target game and Horn T Zoo wildlife exhibit
3 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull
3 p.m.: Seventh annual kolache-eating contest (Centennial Garden)
3:30 p.m.: Music by Milligan Czech Brass Band (Centennial Garden)
All afternoon: Papa Bear Carvings (west of stage)
5-7 p.m.: Pork supper (American Legion Hall)
5:30 p.m.: Music by The Chelewski Boys
7 p.m.: Drawing for 50/50 raffle (need not be present to win)
