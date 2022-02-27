The coolest place in town is going even further these days in its quest to help those with special needs in the community.
Donna and Bryan Bieck of Trumbull acquired funding from donations and grants to purchase a catering truck that has enabled them to add a mobile presence to their store at 237 N. St. Joseph Ave.
“When I take the truck out and my husband runs the store, we usually do more business with the truck,” Donna said.
Already the mobile unit has become a familiar presence at events and special occasions across town.
A presence in the community since 2019, the unique ice cream establishment exclusively employs employees with special needs, the only business of its kind from Lincoln to Denver to do so.
As retirees with disabilities, the Biecks certainly understand the importance of creating a work environment that is both welcoming and supportive of those with special needs.
In her work overseeing school-aged Special Olympics activities in Hastings, Donna has seen firsthand the hardships special needs community members face when trying to secure a job.
It is that recognition that motivates her and her husband to create a work environment that gives those in the special needs community a real job instead of a place where they simply put in time for a paycheck.
The couple labors to create full-time opportunities at the store to provide a workplace for employees like their autistic grandson, Aaron, offering a sense of purpose for a job well done.
Aiding them in the family business is their grown daughter, Deborah Bieck.
“They deserve a place where they can feel confidence in the service they are providing,” Donna said. “There aren’t many places willing to hire special-needs individuals.
“It thrills them that they can provide a service that people really want. Who doesn’t love ice cream? They are proud of the job they do.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge facing the Biecks in their endeavor is matching each employee to the appropriate assignment that meets their particular skillset.
For this reason, they have steered clear of using fryers or other preparatory tools that could prove dangerous to special needs employees when using them.
“You have to keep an eye on them,” she said. “If they have a hard time, we try to find things that are easier for them.”
Since assuming its nonprofit status in May 2021, Special Scoops has enjoyed an uptick in opportunities.
The couple hopes that the added financial support will enable them to expand their operation and hire a manager to help keep its doors open.
The Biecks sees Special Scoops as an endeavor that will endure long after they’ve scooped their last cone.
Their hope is to build on the footprint they’ve created and convert the business into a turnkey operation that endures the test of time.
“Being a nonprofit helps us make sure this shop is here not just for our employees but for the whole community,” Donna said. “This community has been awesome for us.”
