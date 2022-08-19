Local officials are asking motorists to approach the bridge north of 26th Street on Showboat Boulevard with caution — especially if they are driving loaded trucks.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday a temporary reduction of speed for southbound travel from 50 miles per hour to 35 mph beginning 1,450 feet north of the intersection of Showboat Boulevard and 26th Street in an effort to reduce the pressure as loaded grain trucks cross the bridge.
Hastings City Council members are scheduled on Monday to amend city code and provide a temporary speed reduction to 35 mph on Showboat Boulevard from U.S. Highway 6 north.
Adams County Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said the bridge just north of 26th Street on Showboat was built in 1999-2000.
It’s a single-span concrete panel bridge. The welds have failed at center line on the two panels.
So it’s as if each lane is a separate bridge.
“That’s not a good thing because there’s always friction there, and that’s why we’re seeing that spalling at the concrete panels at center line,” she said. “We think with the heavier loaded trucks going into harvest, since most of them are southbound loaded that there will be even more deflection and spalling, particularly in the wheel tracks and panels. The lowering of their speed lessens the direct impact in that transition area as they cross over the bridge. It’s a short enough bridge that they actually have two different motion impacts on it — their tractor unit and then their rear axles.”
She said Adams County is working with consulting engineer Lance Harter Oak Creek Engineering of Kearney to possibly do a “cheater bent” to support underneath the existing structure at mid-span.
“Basically that will help with that deflection movement, maybe help support it some,” Miller said.
The county Road and Bridge committee prioritized the bridge because of its condition.
The bridge is under design for replacement with a concrete box culvert.
“The engineer is working on those plans as we speak to get it out to bid for construction, hopefully, right away this winter,” Miller said.
The bridge has reduced weight restrictions of 30 tons for a straight truck, 37 tons for a tractor-trailer and 43 tons for a double-box truck.
“Car, pickup traffic, they’re not an impact to it — but if those trucks would damage it further, it could be,” Miller said.
There are no restrictions on 26th Street. Miller encouraged trucks to take that route instead of 42nd Street and the northeast truck route.
“These will only be temporary until this bridge is replaced, but they are enforceable at 35 miles per hour,” she said of the reduced speed limit.
Replacement of the small bridge was discussed as part of the northeast truck route, which was completed in 2014.
“I think people need to know that, but at that time it was only 15 years old,” Miller said. “A short span bridge, we did not expect this in the least to happen this way. It’s just unfortunate that it did happen. It’s an old load rating design, it really is.”
Miller said the problem was exacerbated by LB931, passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2020, which allows a vehicle transporting grain to exceed weight limits by 15% and length limits by 10% to transport grain from the field to storage, market or stockpile in the field, or from stockpile to market or factory.
“When the state statute changed with LB931, where grain traffic could travel at 15% over weight, that was a huge impact to that structure,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.