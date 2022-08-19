Local officials are asking motorists to approach the bridge north of 26th Street on Showboat Boulevard with caution — especially if they are driving loaded trucks.

Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday a temporary reduction of speed for southbound travel from 50 miles per hour to 35 mph beginning 1,450 feet north of the intersection of Showboat Boulevard and 26th Street in an effort to reduce the pressure as loaded grain trucks cross the bridge.

