Bullseye’s Sports Bar and Grille in Hastings has been beating the odds of independent restaurants for 23 years.
Rod Strong, the owner of Bullseye’s along with his wife, Kathy, said such longevity is an oddity for independent restaurants.
“Independents have a three- or four-year lifespan,” Strong said. “This just normally doesn’t happen very often.”
Part of the reason why it has in Strong’s case is because of his steady, hands-on involvement.
“To be successful in this business you really have to be married to it,” he said.
Bullseye’s is a full-service bar-and-grill restaurant. They are also a full-line caterer.
Before starting Bullseye’s, Strong had lots of experience in the hospitality industry.
For 25 years, he gained experience in food and beverage, big hotels, entertainment and lounges.
In addition, Strong’s three years of military service when he worked as a cook gave him valuable experience.
“I’ve literally been in the hospitality industry since I was 15 years old, over 50 years,” Strong said.
Bullseye’s has made a lot of changes since it first opened, back when it “was just a bar that had food,” he said.
It had pool tables and dart boards and only offered a simple burger menu and sandwiches.
Strong knew that he needed and wanted to introduce and expand his menu offerings at Bullseye’s, which he has done over the years.
“We built things as it went along. It was 85% alcohol and 15% food sales, and now it’s 90% food and 10% alcohol,” he said.
Bullseye’s menu isn’t the only thing that’s different. Strong said its footprint has changed, too.
He switched out the pool tables for 35 more seats and the raised stage area for a buffet and salad bar.
“We’ve continued to put money back into the business,” Strong said. “We’re on our fourth or fifth set of flooring in 25 years, and we’ve also upgraded and expanded our TVs.”
Despite these updates, Strong said he doesn’t want Bullseye’s to be something that it isn’t.
“We’re shabby chic. We’re supposed to be a sports bar,” he said. “We’re relaxed. We don’t try to make any decor statement.”
For him, what’s important is for customers who come in to be satisfied with their food and their service, including getting food out in a timely manner regardless of the party’s size at each table.
“I really enjoy having people come in and have a good experience … be happy with their food, their service and then leave with a smile,” he said.
