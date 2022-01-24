The longtime face of central Nebraska sports is being remembered this week for his in-depth coverage of area sports teams and willingness to help those around him achieve success in the industry.
Ed Littler, 70, died Jan. 18 after being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
A fixture as sports director and anchor at KHAS-TV (now KSNB) for more than two decades, his coverage beat included local high schools, small colleges and Nebraska football.
Following stints in West Virginia and Ohio, Littler was a fixture on central Nebraska television sets for 25 years, departing in 2017 after his contract at the station was not renewed. In the subsequent years, the Deerfield Beach, Florida, native continued free-lancing for various news organizations to stay active.
“His job was his life,” said Scott Abraham, a reporter who worked at NBC Nebraska in 2006-07 and is currently in Washington D.C. with ABC 7.
“He worked so hard and put in so many extra hours to make sure his sportscast was the best it could possibly be. He had such a passion for sports in central Nebraska. His world and life revolved around that TV station.
“He was a special individual. He is a legend and icon in central Nebraska for local sports. He shaped and molded the careers of a lot of young sports anchors and sports talent. He taught me what it took to work hard and be successful in the biz.”
With few and fractured ties to his own family, Littler turned to colleagues and co-workers to fill that void in his life. His generous nature made him popular among his peers, Abraham said.
“He was the most genuine and unselfish human being,” he said. “He would literally do anything for anybody. We’re his legacy now.”
Abraham, who served as Littler’s power of attorney, said there wasn’t a day in the last five years or so that the two didn’t share a phone call or FaceTime each other. They were best friends.
“I had to be there for him because I knew he didn’t have much in terms of family,” he said.
Local4 meteorologist and Hastings native John Walsh worked alongside Littler. He remembers Littler best for how he treated others and for his strict attention to detail. His passing has been keenly felt by those who followed his broadcasts.
“There is a sense of sadness in all the sports guys in Nebraska,” Walsh said. “He really paid attention to people and loved people. Ed loved the community (and) he loved the business. It wasn’t work for him. It was his entire sense of being.”
In a note congratulating Walsh on his recent re-hire at Local4, Littler expressed just how much his position as sports director had meant to him.
“He said, ‘It’s great to have you back on the air here, but please, please don’t let anybody ever forget me,’” Walsh said. “He couldn’t imagine himself outside the job.
“I think he was always kind of heartbroken when they didn’t renew his contract. He lost his sense of family, and that just kind of broke my heart.”
Justin Biegel served at NBC Nebraska/Local 4 as sports anchor alongside Littler from 2016-19. He credits Littler for showing him the ropes when the two worked together.
“He did a great job of taking me under his wing, so to speak,” Biegel said. “He went out of his way to make me feel comfortable in the community. He loved his job (and) everyone at the newsroom, no matter if they were a 10-year veteran or rookie.
“His personality was infectious. I will remember how happy he was and how vibrant he was. That is my lasting image of Ed Littler — just the smile on his face and how happy he was for others’ success.”
Spencer Schubert was a sports reporter and decade-long friend of Littler’s who worked with him at Local4 for roughly four years. Their relationship began earlier when Schubert was working for NTV. He remembers Littler as a people pleaser who strived to lift the spirits those around him whenever possible.
“He was a guy that, you could be going through a whole bunch of problems or he could be going through a bunch of problems, and his No. 1 priority was always to make you happy,” Schubert said. “No matter what he did or what he said, he always had the best interest in you. He never failed to put a smile on your face.”
Will Sherratt anchored broadcasts with Littler from 2012-15. Now a member of the 1708 Media team in Austin, Texas, he recalls how Littler never ceased to keep up with those in his inner circle.
One of Littler’s ways of maintaining relationships was by sending mementos through the mail. It continued through his final days.
“He didn’t let go,” Sherratt said. “He just loved on you in his own way. One of the ways he would do that was he would always send us newspaper clippings from that week’s Husker game. Or when one of my favorite teams did something worth documenting in the papers, he would cut it out and send it to me.
“That was his way of connecting. It was something I always joked about: ‘What’s in the mail? Something from the IRS and a few things from Ed.’ That’s what I’m going to miss most.”
Taylor Kilgore worked alongside Littler from 2013-15. Now working at KKTV in Colorado, she regarded Littler as a positive influence and worthy comrade.
“He was a mentor, a friend and kind of like a crazy uncle,” Kilgore said. “Just someone that became family very quickly. And that’s how Ed was.
“He was infectious. You’d meet him once, and he just had this impact on you and you him.”
His memory for statistics and broadcast scripts was uncanny, she said.
“He wouldn’t even read the teleprompter, I’m pretty sure,” she said. “He had stuff memorized and could remember box scores from decades ago. This guy was a statistical anomaly covering sports. He was so impressive in that way with how his mind worked.”
ESPN host Matt Schick got his start under Littler’s tutelage at KHAS, working as sports anchor and later sports director from 2001-05. He appreciated how Littler willingly invested his time teaching station newcomers the ropes, even though most of them were likely to move on to other jobs in relatively short order.
“For him to continue doing that — teach and mold sportscasters and give them tips and help them along their journey and then send them on their way — it’s the Broadcasting School of Ed Littler at the NBC affiliate,” Schick said. “People like that are unique, special and much needed in this business for people that have big dreams of getting to the bigger market.”
That Littler was a fixture on the Nebraska sports scene was not by accident, Schick said. Nebraska sports had become his passion while here, motivating him to stay on board rather than pursue work in a larger market as most do.
“There are sports anchors in small towns across the country that when they get there, they stay there,” Schick said. “And it’s not because they’re not good enough (to move on); it’s because they want to be there. They have ambition, but they just love their life and don’t want to mess with happiness.
“Ed was one of those guys that decided, ‘Hey, I’m here. I love it here. God’s put me here, so I’m going to stay here.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.