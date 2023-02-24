p02-25-23OUTartclassSTC1.jpg
Marie Butler shows St. Cecilia sixth-graders how to embellish their Valentine’s Day cards during art class Feb. 14.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

At St. Cecilia Middle School and High School, art class is the place to be this year.

Strong growth in the number of students choosing art as an elective prompted administrators to adjust the school schedule, trying to allow as many individuals as possible to get into a class.

p02-25-23OUTartclassSTC2.jpg
St. Cecilia sixth-grader Andrew Kvols adds detail to his Valentine’s Day card during art class Feb. 14 at the school.
p02-25-23OUTartclassSTC3.jpg
St. Cecilia freshman Malachi Swanson primes his papier mâché project, a Knights of Columbus symbol, during art class Feb. 14 at the school.
p02-25-23OUTartclassSTC4.jpg
Carolina Ramos watches as freshman Nathie Krikac works on her papier mâché project during art class Feb. 14 at St. Cecilia High School.
