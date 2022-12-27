Editor’s note: Through New Year’s Eve, the news department will review headline stories from 2022. Today we look back at March and April.
March
Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved a resolution that requested the Adams County Election Commissioner ascertain whether the 3,610 signatures submitted in support of a referendum on the council’s decision to demolish the 16th Street viaduct are enough to require that issue be put to a special-election vote.
The Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences Central Regional Science Fair, organized by Hastings College and traditionally held at the college, took place at the Hastings Museum.
Federal Drug Enforcement Administration officers met with Red Cloud elementary students to discuss the dangers of drugs. The public education initiative was part of a multi-pronged approach to tackling the state’s methamphetamine problem.
Kim Slezak, certified forester with the Nebraska Forest Service based in Hastings, encouraged property owners to water trees, especially young trees, as temperatures warmed up following a winter with little precipitation.
Dean Filipi, longtime Exeter-Milligan football and boys basketball coach, retired after spending 39 years teaching and coaching.
City of Hastings officials asked a judge to declare that the referendum petition submitted seeking to save the 16th Street viaduct exceeded the scope of the referendum power allowed under Nebraska statute. Attorneys for Hastings Citizens with a Voice — the group that attempted to prevent the demolition of the viaduct — asked a judge to dismiss the city’s lawsuit.
For the first time since 1984, both boys and girls high school state basketball tournaments were held in one week due to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln playing host to the Big Ten wrestling championships.
The Hastings Museum opened its new Lego exhibit called “Let’s Build.”
Hastings College Theatre presented the comedy-horror musical “Zombie Prom.”
H. Paddy O’Tiger visited the Hastings Tribune to help promote the Hastings Public Schools Foundation’s annual spring festival, which had the theme “Luck of the Tiger.”
The National Willa Cather Center played host to a “mini film festival” featuring “Waiting for Guffman” and “Minari” as well as discussion of how rural life is portrayed in public art.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education added unified bowling at Hastings High School. The program is an outgrowth of the Special Olympics and is composed of co-ed bowling teams where at least one person on a team of five bowlers has intellectual disability.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved a cooperative arrangement to participate in Adams Central’s high school girls wrestling program.
The St. Cecilia girls basketball team won the C-2 state title with a 40-38 victory over Bridgeport. The victory marked the program’s third state championship in four years.
The Bert’s Pharmacy building at 700 W. Second St. was destroyed by a fire. The fire was blamed on neon sign wiring.
A rezone and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack on Hastings’ north side each failed during a Hastings City Council meeting.
Citing difficulty hiring and retaining lawyers at his office, as well as increasing duties at his private law firm, Adams County Public Defender Shon Lieske announced to the Board of Commissioners he was resigning, effective May 1.
Harvard High School students performed the Irving Berlin classic “White Christmas.”
The village of Roseland officially opened the doors of its rebuilt community center during an open house.
Todd Raridon, a 1980 Hastings College graduate and current coach at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, was hired as the new Hastings College men’s basketball coach.
Adams Central High School students performed “Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical.”
Hastings Middle School English teacher Diane Biere was named Educator of the Year by the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Lincoln Elementary second-grade teacher Kailey Rayburn was named the Emerging Educator of the Year.
Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved hiring a two-person crew of boring machine operator and master plumber to address water service line replacement in the city.
Hastings High School girls basketball coach Greg Mays announced he was stepping down from coaching.
April
Community members who had a hand in the expansion of Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Medical Services Building signed the final steel beam of the structure before the beam was lifted into place.
Hastings Police Department K-9 officer Kane and his handler, Officer Grady Gardner, visited Western Alternative Corrections. Western Alternative Corrections employees donated $1,000 to the Hastings Police Department for Kane’s vest.
Sgt. Glenn Kemp, a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, retired after 42 years with the department.
The Little Blue Natural Resources District celebrated the grand opening of 20 concrete recreational-vehicle pads with electrical hook-ups at Prairie Lake Recreation Area south of Juniata.
Corey Hoelck, a Giltner High School graduate who played college football as an offensive lineman at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, was training for the NFL draft.
The Hastings Family YMCA played host to a Floating Easter Egg Hunt in the 16th Street building’s pool.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved a subdivision that allowed for a 2,500-head hog confinement operation at the southwest corner of Silver Lake Road and Osage Avenue.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously accepted “with regrets” the retirement of Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller, effective Sept. 30.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place at M Street and U.S. Highway 281 for the new Adams County jail.
The Palm Sunday performance of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” by the Axtell Area Oratorio Society returned after a three-year hiatus, now under the direction of Andrea Wendell Wheeler.
Hastings High School students performed “Matilda the Musical.”
The Central Community College Foundation announced Traci Skalberg was hired to succeed Dean Moors who was to retire later in the year.
District Court Judge Terri Harder denied a request for a temporary injunction to stop the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
John Schoneberg, who coached the Sutton girls basketball team from its inception in 1975 until 2005, died at age 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer and a mix of other illnesses.
Ten buildings were demolished on the Hastings Regional Center grounds, including a former psychiatric hospital known as Building 3.
The city of Hastings was preparing to update its comprehensive plan for the first time since Imagine Hastings was written in 2009.
Dave Ptak was relieved of his role as Hastings city administrator. Utility manager Kevin Johnson was appointed to serve as interim city administrator.
Scaffolding was erected in auditorium No. 1 at the Rivoli Theatre in downtown Hastings to facilitate plaster work as part of the first step in the movie theater’s major renovation.
Hastings native Mike Boeve was batting .380 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs through mid-April for the University of Nebraska-Omaha baseball team.
Scouts from Harvard and Sutton invited racers of all ages to test their speed at the second annual Past, Present and Future Pinewood Derby Races at the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department.
St. Cecilia Middle School and High School students performed “Shrek The Musical.”
Hastings Community Theatre presented the murder mystery “Clue! On Stage.”
Students in the Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts program at Central Community College debuted a new food truck named Degrees.
Hastings Fire & Rescue representatives held a series of forums to educate the public on current services the department provides as well as gather feedback.
Hastings High School pitcher Markus Miller pitched a no-hitter against Fairbury. The performance was the first no-hitter in the Tiger baseball program’s history.
Elkhorn South High School went undefeated to win the Educational Service Unit state quiz bowl competition at North Shore Assembly of God.
The Juniata United Methodist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary.
