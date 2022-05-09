Magdalen Heckman experienced firsthand just how special the St. Cecilia Class of 2022 is.
Heckman, one of two Cecilian award recipients in the 30-member Class of 2022, spoke during the St. Cecilia commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon in Chapman Gymnasium.
The Cecilian award is presented to one or two members of the graduating class and recognizes the graduate who has exemplified the mission of the school — to encounter Christ, grow in knowledge and become Christian witnesses.
The recipient has the honor of speaking at graduation.
Heckman lives in Grand Island, having moved to the area from Minnesota early in her high school career. She began attending St. Cecilia as a sophomore.
“Within the first five minutes of my first day here three different people had come up and introduced themselves to me instead of vice versa,” she said. “In the weeks that followed I found the Bluehawks of STC to be friendly, welcoming, good-hearted people. I quickly found a group of people who accepted and loved me for who I was and that encouraged me to open up out of my shell. After only knowing them for seven months, I found myself missing my classmates the very first day we were separated because of the pandemic.”
Olivia Kvols was the other Cecilian award recipient.
For her, high school was like the Macklemore song “Good Old Days.”
“As of right now these past four years together have been our good old days,” she said. “I remember four years ago when everyone would say ‘high school flies by so fast’ or ‘make the most of these next four years.’ I always thought to myself, ‘Four years is such a long time. I’m going to be here forever.’ But standing here I can honestly tell you that is not the case.”
High school was full of memories made, challenges conquered and skills learned that will last a lifetime.
“I’m so grateful to have gotten a chance to receive such a great Catholic education that comes when you attend Hastings Catholic Schools,” she said.
Encountering Christ, growing in knowledge and becoming Christian witnesses is at the forefront of her everyday schooling.
Athletics was another big part of high school for Kvols.
Since seventh grade she has been dealing with limited mobility in her right foot, however.
She persevered, continuing to compete in sports throughout high school.
“Even though Christ gave me this cross to bear, he also gave me some amazing people to help carry it,” she said.
Support from the HCS community showed her being a daughter of God was greater than any disability.
“Through them I truly encountered Christ and I realized that along with giving all glory to God I could also give all of my pains and burdens to him,” she said.
Kvols thanked everyone who helped her along her journey.
Heckman said her classmates have created a supportive community.
“While they are quirky, obnoxious and full of surprises, the Bluehawks of STC are authentic individuals who are proud to stand tall as students of this school,” she said.
Typically at St. Cecilia graduation, the Most Rev. James Conley, Bishop of Lincoln, provides the keynote address.
Conley had surgery on his foot on Thursday, however, and was unable to attend the graduation ceremony.
Instead, the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer for Hastings Catholic Schools, read a note from Conley.
“I know you will continue to build on the strong foundation of your Catholic education to continue to encounter Christ, grow in knowledge and become bright Christian witnesses in the world,” Brouillette read.
Members of the Class of 2022 were offered $2.4 million in scholarships this year.
The class was going into the first grade when Brouillette came to Hastings Catholic Schools.
“So it’s been a joy to watch you grow and learn and mature,” he said. “The parishes and school community have been blessed in our mission to witness to Christ and share with you the opportunities that have already been spoken about: to meet Jesus and grow in knowledge and now become witnesses. I’m grateful for your contributions that you have made to the school and for blessing us with your presence.
“We do look forward to the good ways you will make of your own life a beautiful gift for God and others. Jesus has shown you how to do this. Your parents have also been the greatest teachers for you and others too have sacrificed on your behalf. They have shown the way of love, too.”
