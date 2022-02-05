As Sam Axford was spelling “rotisserie” to win the Adams County Spelling Bee on Friday, he had to hold himself back from spelling “chicken.”
The St. Cecilia sixth-grader won the competition after going back and forth with Adams Central sixth-grader Hudson Hookstra for many rounds.
“I feel really proud of myself,” Axford said. “I still know there’s more room for improvement.”
They either both correctly spelled words, or missed words.
“When none of us were spelling it right, I was getting more calm and thinking if none of us spell it right then inevitably it would come down to one word,” Axford said. “As we started getting them right, I thought to myself if I get one wrong then he’s going to win.”
In all, competitors went through 114 words. Adams County Spelling Bee Coordinator Jackie Koepke said that was a record.
This year’s competition will be known for the difficulty of the words.
Axford and Hookstra battled for about 30 minutes, which was around the same amount of time it had taken to winnow the field from 20 participants in the oral competition down to the two finalists.
Longtime spelling bee pronouncer Kristin Lukow said this was the hardest group of words that she ever has seen.
“How many words did those two go through?” she said. “It was page after page after page. And these weren’t the kind of words you could sound out. You needed to be exposed to these words through some kind of reading because they were really tricky.”
To get to rotisserie, Axford also correctly spelled “alacrity.”
“I completely guessed,” he said.
He kept praying he would spell the words correctly.
“I just kept my faith in God and he helped me through it,” he said.
The competition pits the fifth-grade through eighth-grade students who finish in the top five during the written competition. The written competition is open to second-grade through eighth-grade students.
Axford placed second in the written competition this year among sixth-graders. Hookstra was third.
Axford placed first in fourth grade and third place in fifth grade.
Lukow said the spelling bee has had duels like this in the past, but never for that long.
Not only did this year’s spelling bee have some of the hardest words Lukow ever had seen, but also some of the most fun, such as “windbaggery” and “smellfungus.”
“I love smellfungus, favorite word,” she said.
A smellfungus is a complainer or habitual fault-finder.
By winning, Axford qualified to participate in the regional spelling bee March 26 at the Omaha Sports Complex. The winner of that competition qualifies to participate in the national spelling bee.
Koepke said she thought Friday’s competition went well.
“We went through a lot of words, but that also meant there was a part in there, one section, that was really hard and took a lot of spellers out, but after that they just kept going,” she said.
Written competition top five
Second grade (no schools listed)
1. Blaise LeFlore
2. Brayden Jones
3. Thomas Rosno
4. Evelyn Solis
5. Hudsyn Wheeler
Third grade
1. Caroline Ourada, Watson
2. Evelyn Saenzpardo, Alcott
3. Emily Lauder, St. Michael’s
4. Stella Adam, Longfellow
5. Alina Deltorro, Hawthorne
Fourth grade
1. Owen Pavelka, Adams Central Elementary
2. Makai Blue, Hawthorne
3. Kyla Sullivan, Watson
4. Aubrey Nienhueser, Christ Lutheran
5. Micah Donner, Lincoln
Fifth grade (no schools listed)
1. Brenden Callahan Lewis
2. Madison Frase
3. Jaxon McShane
4. Eli Brooks
5. Barett Kral
Sixth grade
1. Richard Job, Hastings Middle School
2. Samuel Axford, St. Cecilia
3. Hudson Hookstra, Adams Central Elementary
4. Blake Nienhueser, Christ Lutheran
5. Landon Langenberg, Kenesaw
Seventh grade
1. Eve Hoops, St. Cecilia
2. Sam Horn, Hastings Middle School
3. Jaden Nelson, Hastings Middle School
4. Cora Walker, Kenesaw
5. Maddux Pumroy, Adams Central Middle School
Eighth grade
1. Sylvia Schneider, Kenesaw
2. Isaac Russell, Hastings Middle School
3. Catherin Lehn, Adams Central Middle School
4. Naomi Brooks, Hastings Middle School
5. Anthony Kuehn, Hastings Middle School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.