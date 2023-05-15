Up until a couple of years ago, Jordan Head spent a lot of her time wearing a mask.
And no, she didn’t wear this type of mask to protect herself or others from the dreaded novel coronavirus.
Instead, she wore it to please the people around her and make more friends — but she lost her sense of self in the process.
“I never felt like I could truly be myself,” said Head, who was one of 35 members of the St. Cecilia High School Class of 2023 to graduate on Sunday. “I would put on a mask. This mask was able to mold, change, fit perfectly with the person I was talking to.”
In some settings, she would be a brain. In others, she would be ditzy.
It all depended on who else was present and what Head sensed they wanted or needed her to be. And while she made many friends that way, she also came to feel isolated.
"I was always trying to be perfect for everyone around me,” Head told the commencement ceremony audience in Chapman Gymnasium during her Cecilian Award address Sunday. “I never knew who I actually was or what I wanted to be. That all changed when I came to St. Cecilia.”
Head, who transferred to St. Cecilia before her junior year, said she has made lifelong friends while growing in knowledge and faith over the past two years.
She thanked her classmates for welcoming her with open arms. And she said it was liberating to be able to rip off her mask, make herself vulnerable, and then be embraced and loved by her new school community.
Head and classmate Hannah Schneider were the two graduating seniors selected for the Cecilian Award this year.
The award goes to students who exemplify the school’s mission: Namely, to encounter Christ, grow in knowledge, and become Christian witnesses.
Schneider, too, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Hastings' central Catholic school system, where students can be formed spiritually as well as intellectually as they study religion alongside other academic subjects.
She quoted Luke 12:48, in which Jesus Christ declares “much will be required of the person entrusted with much, and still more of the person entrusted with more.”
Schneider shared memories of special experiences in high school — including how she learned that in order to be an effective ambassador for Christ, one first must learn to know him well through a life of prayer.
Opportunities to attend daily Mass and make holy hours in front of the Blessed Sacrament are among the many faith-building benefits of attending St. Cecilia, Schneider said.
Now, it’s time to share the wealth of all God has provided for students through the school system, she said.
“Hastings Catholic Schools has given us so much, and it’s our turn to make good on what we have received,” Schneider said.
A large crowd of well-wishers turned out for Sunday’s 90-minute ceremony, which was presided over by Bishop James Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools and a 1988 St. Cecilia graduate, told the graduates he’s pleased to have been able to watch their progress ever since he returned to Hastings as a school administrator in 2010.
“Graduates, I think you were entering kindergarten when I first came to Hastings Catholic Schools, so it’s been a real joy to watch you grow and mature,” Brouillette said.
He thanked all the families, teachers and others who helped prepare the students over many years for the arrival of their graduation day, and to help the students see what it means to serve God and others.
“They have shown you this way of love,” Brouillette said. “May you continue to discover this way of life that will be lived for others.”
The graduating class was presented to Conley by the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, principal of St. Cecilia Middle School and High School and HCS assistant chief administrative officer. Conley then presented the students with their diplomas.
In his keynote address, the bishop praised the opportunity students in Hastings Catholic Schools have to learn about Jesus through their interactions with teachers, coaches and staff — priests, consecrated religious sisters and laypeople alike — and one another in an environment where intellectual and spiritual formation may be integrated.
“It’s a wonderful example of what Catholic education should be,” said Conley, whose diocese includes all of Nebraska south of the Platte River.
He congratulated the graduates, noting the different colleges and universities they will attend and the other plans they have for their future.
“It’s a great joy for me as your bishop to see you come to the end of your high school (careers) and see you go forth into the world,” he said.
Anna Sandall, president of the Hastings Catholic Schools Unity Board, told the graduates their community is proud of them and is eager to see what they will accomplish in keeping with the mission of their alma mater.
“It is our prayer that you will continue to live out this mission beyond these years and beyond these walls,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.