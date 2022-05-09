At St. Cecilia High School, Monday was a day to get dirty, work up a sweat and then do a little dance on the road to the future.
The morning after saying goodbye to the Class of 2022 at Sunday commencement exercises, students, faculty and staff gathered for Mass, then got to work moving furniture and equipment out of the high school’s south wing and transferring it to other nearby locations for storage or for continued use in temporary classroom spaces.
At noon, they took a break for an outdoor hamburger feed and — yes — a daytime street dance in the newly closed 500 block of North Kansas Avenue just east of the building.
The street was closed Monday by order of the Hastings City Council, making room for a high school building addition that will stretch out into the Kansas Avenue right-of-way.
“It was a good day today,” said the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, St. Cecilia High School and Middle School principal and assistant chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools.
He complimented the students and staff on their hard work to get the job done quickly.
“They kept asking, ‘What can we do next?’ ” Rowan said during a community open house and root beer float social in the late afternoon.
Between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., St. Cecilia families and supporters stopped by to visit, have a treat and perhaps take a last turn through the south wing before it becomes an off-limits construction zone Tuesday morning.
The multi-phase construction project ahead, which will include the addition and major improvements to the existing structure, has a target completion date of late 2023.
While returning students finish their last few days of this academic year crammed into the north wing and adjacent middle school and in the gymnasium and fine arts building nearby, a contractor will launch into asbestos abatement in the south wing immediately.
From there, the project will roll out over time, with the south wing eventually reopening and the north wing closing for renovation.
The project is being designed by the Omaha engineering firm DLR Group, with BD Construction Inc. of Kearney as construction manager.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of HCS, said a large batch of bids for materials and subcontractor services will be opened and evaluated in June.
Contracts already have been awarded for construction of a new enclosed stairway tower on the west end of the south wing, which will provide an emergency exit from the second floor. Brouillette said that construction work will begin after the steel arrives, probably over the summer.
The east addition, currently sized at 7,800 square feet, will provide a new secure entry and office pod on the main floor; a large new science classroom and adjacent science prep area on the second floor; a new, two-story-tall chapel; and the school’s first-ever passenger elevator.
The addition also will allow students and staff to walk between the north and south wings on either the ground floor or the second floor.
A rerouting of electrical service is necessary to make the build-up possible. Brouillette said overhead power lines that currently run over the top of the single-story high school link should be removed by around the first of June.
Security, fire and pedestrian safety, handicapped-accessibility, energy efficiency, and an enhanced learning environment are among key goals of the renovation and addition project.
A new heating and cooling system, new fire alarm and suppression system, electrical and mechanical upgrades, and all new windows in both the high school and middle school are among the planned features.
Jean Luther, a 1969 St. Cecilia graduate who currently has six grandchildren attending classes on the campus, said she believes the new windows will be among the most appreciated improvements.
With a laugh, she recalled getting a call or message from one of the grandchildren on a winter day with this chilling announcement:
“Grandma, snow’s coming in the window. We’re wearing our coats today!”
Luther, who volunteers to help in the school cafeteria at lunchtime, was helping serve root beer floats Monday afternoon along with her fellow lunch volunteer Mark Moul and all-purpose school supporter Frank Smedra.
The north wing of the high school was finished in 1957, and the south wing followed in 1961.
As a graduate who once roamed the school’s halls herself, and as a mother of St. Cecilia graduates and grandmother of St. Cecilia alumni and current students, she’s happy to see the building being improved rather than replaced.
“You hate to see an old school torn down when it’s still got a lot of life left in it,” Luther said.
John Reining also was busy at the school on Monday, leading a crew removing salvage items including wooden doors, window air conditioners and lights from the south wing.
Reining, a salvage expert, will work on behalf of HCS to get those items sold for needed cash.
“It’s my way to give back,” said Reining, a 2013 St. Cecilia graduate whose parents, Mel and Marcia Reining, and three older sisters also are alumni.
Reining, an expert on the history of the school, grew up around the campus where his father was maintenance man for many years. (Mel Reining still is an HCS bus driver.) He’s familiar with every nook and cranny of the buildings.
“I’d be stuck here in the summer with Dad, and I’d just go explore everywhere,” he said.
He’s pleased to see the renovation and addition project finally under way, with the promise of improving the school’s overall learning environment.
“It’s long overdue,” Reining said. “It’s nice that it’s finally happening.”
Students, administrators and staff gathered with project leaders, supporters and community representatives May 3 to ceremonially break ground for the new addition.
According to Reining’s research, that was 100 years to the day from the laying of the cornerstone for the first St. Cecilia School building in 1922.
That building, which was south of St. Cecilia Church on the east side of Kansas Avenue, was torn down in 1988 to make way for the new Frances Consbruck Chapman Gymnasium and Kealy Fine Arts Addition.
The current St. Cecilia renovation project is being financed through the “Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time” capital campaign launched by Hastings Catholic Schools in October 2021.
As of last week, the campaign had raised $8.7 million in cash and pledges through 1,370 individual donations from more than 620 donors and friends.
The fundraising goal for the campaign, which also seeks to beef up the endowment for HCS teacher pay and provide for other needs, originally was set at $10 million. Largely because of construction cost increases, that goal now has been upped to $12 million, Brouillette said — so the money-raising effort continues.
While Kansas Avenue now has been closed to northbound traffic at Fifth Street, access to the street from the west side of the school and church parking lot south of the gym building will remain open until construction activity requires it to be shut off.
After that point, all access to and from the parking lot will be from Colorado Avenue on the east side.
Rowan said the long project ahead will involve a lot of shuffling and adjustments, but that he’s impressed by the students’ and staff’s great attitude.
“The kids and teachers have been really flexible,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
