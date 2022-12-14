As construction continues at St. Cecilia High School, students, staff and supporters had an opportunity this week to place their personal mark on the project.
On Monday, members of the St. Cecilia school community were invited to sign their names on a steel beam that later in the day was to be hoisted into place as part of the school’s new chapel.
The beam was pushed on rollers into the corridor between the Chapman Gymnasium and the gymtorium in the building near the high school at Sixth Street and Kansas Avenue. Individuals then signed the beam, in some cases including Bible verses and short messages.
“For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of all things,” someone wrote, taking the passage from the New Testament book of Hebrews 3:4.
The messages “St. Cecilia, pray for us” and “AG2G,” a school motto that stands for “All glory to God,” appear over the signatures of the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, and the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, St. Cecilia principal. Brouillette is a 1988 St. Cecilia graduate.
Signing beams is customary in construction projects. Donors, faculty, staff and students who didn’t get to sign the beam on Monday will have opportunities to sign other beams before this project is finished.
St. Cecilia is in the midst of a major renovation and expansion of the high school. New construction includes a two-story addition across the east end of the building and a new enclosed stair tower on the west end of the high school’s south wing.
The 7,800-square-foot addition will include a new secure entrance for the building; a new suite of school offices; a large new science classroom and adjacent science prep area; the school’s first-ever passenger elevator; and the chapel, which will be two stories tall.
With the addition in place, students will be able to pass between the north and south wings of the building on both the first and second floors.
Among key improvements to the existing building will be electrical and mechanical system upgrades; a new heating and cooling system; updated restroom facilities; a new fire alarm and fire suppression system; and new windows throughout the high school and adjacent middle school.
Hastings Catholic Schools is seeking to raise $12 million for the construction project and to enhance an endowment fund for teacher pay, plus donate $100,000 back to St. Cecilia and St. Michael parishes in Hastings, which pay ongoing assessments to support the community’s central Catholic school system.
To date, HCS has secured about $9.3 million in commitments through its Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time fundraising campaign.
HCS includes St. Cecilia High School and Middle School as well as St. Michael Elementary School, 721 Creighton Ave., which serves students in preschool through grade 5 and also offers a child care program.
The project is designed by the engineering firm DLR Group of Omaha, with BD Construction Inc. of Kearney as construction manager. Renovation work began in May, and officials hope to see the multi-phase project completed in late 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.