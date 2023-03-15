Numerous students were named to honor rolls at St. Cecilia High School and St. Cecilia Middle School for the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Students named to the High Honor Roll achieved a grade-point average greater than or equal to 95%, with "A" and "B" grades only. Students qualifying for the Honor Roll achieved a GPA greater than or equal to 93% but less than 95%, with "A" and "B" grades only.
In the middle school, honor rolls take into consideration only grades for the core classes: English, mathematics, religion, science and social studies.
The honored students are:
Seniors: Cooper Butler, Hayden Demuth, Ammy Escamilla, Jammy Escamilla, Jordan Head, Robert Hrnchir, Jordan Kramer, Carson Kudlacek, Collin Kuzelka, Keegan Lindauer, Monica Nguyen, Karol Redinger, Hannah Schneider, Isabelle Stroot, Rachel Theisen, Amy Tran, Joyce Wang, Aiden Weeks
Juniors: Lucia Bykerk, Emma Cerny, Matthias Clark, Graham Daly, Addison Demuth, Chase Evans, Leah Hentzen, Tatum Krikac, Ryann Sabatka, Emma Schultes, Thomas Thomas, Isaac VanSkiver, Andrew Wang, Braxton Wiles
Sophomores: Brooke Bohlke, Benjamin Carey, Emily Greenquist, Lee Heckman, Samuel Hoops, Colten Javins, Isabella Kvols, Kevin Lian, Lindsey Parr, Chloe Rossow, Jacob Schaefer, Brynn Weeks
Freshmen: Alena Burger, Andelka Cerny, Veronica Clark, Allyse Evans, Emily Hentzen, Hannah Javins, Avery Kissinger, Nathie Krikac, Trevor Lindauer, Paisley Mangers, Audrey Rossow, Jenna Tran, Tom Tran, Tobin Uerling, Kathryn VanSkiver, Emery Vargas
Eighth-graders: Nicholas Fehringer, Saija Heckman, Connor Herold, Eve Hoops, Noah Lonergan, Ethan Schultes, Elena Tucker
Seventh-graders: Samuel Axford, John Bykerk, Gianna Cerny, Lily Daly, Collin Greenquist, Elsa Heckman, Trinity Hrnchir, Fiona Kryzsko, Jacob Landgren, Ella Musalek, Catharina Nguyen, William Schaefer, Felicity Schieffer, Callie Selvage, Kerrigan Vargas
Sixth-graders: Joshua Fehringer, Tenley Jones, Katherine Lauder, Tommie Le, Brinlee Lindauer, Jordan Luther, Gabe Mangers, Isaac Schultes, Johanna Selvage, Lindsey Tran, Delaney Weeks, Caleb Wesely
Seniors: Kyler Elley, Peyton Hubbard, Grant Rossow, Braden Rutt, Etta Schreiner, Chloe Valentine
Juniors: Dawson Kissinger, Maximilian Rodriguez
Sophomores: Josiah Benal, John-Paul Hrnchir, Abigail Musalek, Gregory Stroot
Freshmen: Alexa Schneider, Payton Sullivan, Grady Zeckser
Eighth-graders: Sarah Hall, Chloe Herold, Tayten Hoffman, Joseph Kryzsko, Faith Kucera, Gianna Rosno, Andrej Sabatka, Molly Stroot
Seventh-graders: Sydney Head, Brianna Montalvo, Thomas Skalka, Elijah Swanson
Sixth-graders: Ailyn Cardona, Peter Clark, Lucie Heil, Andrew Kvols, Adilyn Schieffer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.