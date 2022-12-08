Sharing the reason for the season, Hastings Catholic Schools students offered a live Nativity scene to the community on Wednesday evening at St. Michael’s Elementary School.
Students ranging from pre-school to fifth grade portrayed the familiar roles of Mary, Joseph, shepherds, wise men and others who came to witness the arrival of Jesus. Live animals enhanced the manger scene as well.
Visitors were encouraged to drive by southbound on Creighton Avenue to view the display or park and walk up for a closer look.
Children received a visit from Santa during the event, along with Christmas carols performed by the school’s Spirit Singers. The event concluded with a vigil Mass anticipating the Dec. 8 solemnity.
Chelsey Mangers, the principal at St. Michael’s, said it was the second year the school has hosted the event.
“I think people really appreciated being able to have Santa here, see the Nativity and the lighting of the candles,” she said. “It’s tying in the real reason for Christmas.”
New this year was an outdoor ceremony for Dia de las Velitas, or “Day of the Little Candles.” It’s a Colombian cultural and religious tradition that celebrates the eve of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Participants wrote prayers on paper lanterns, which were placed around an image of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Mangers said it provided families a chance to jot down their intentions for the Advent season.
The idea to add the short ceremony to the event came from the Sanchez family, a Colombian family who attends St. Michael’s school and church.
Mangers said organizers with the Hastings Catholic Schools’ marketing and enrollment committee embraced the concept.
“Not only are we letting students know what happens in other countries, but also the tie in that we are all honoring Mary,” she said. “It’s a way to see that even though we have different traditions, we are alike in many ways.”
