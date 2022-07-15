The Force is strong with one exhibitor who mixed his love of the Star Wars franchise with his 4-H project for Adams County Fairfest.
Caleb Wesely, 12, of Hastings won reserve champion in the Level 1 Quilted exhibit medium category of the static exhibits at the fair. The quilt will be shown at the state fair, as well.
Having never sewn a quilt before, Caleb turned to his grandmother, Lori Pankonin, for help. He said she had the equipment and experience for such projects.
“She taught me how to do it,” he said.
Caleb worked with his grandmother for a little more than a week to craft the quilt.
“I had to learn how to cut all the different pieces precisely,” he said. “Sewing has always been the most difficult, but it’s fun.”
As a huge Star Wars fan, he chose fabric highlighting characters from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” His bedroom has similar decorations.
“I try to keep up-to-date with all the shows,” he said.
His mother, Stephanie, said Caleb and his 9-year-old sister, Lydia, often turn to their grandmother for anything that involves needlework or sewing machines. It’s a chance for them to work on projects together in a shared interest.
“It’s a tradition to sew with grandma,” Stephanie said.
Both children have been members of the Lone Tree 4-H Club since they were old enough to join at age 8.
It’s Caleb’s fourth year in the fair. He said it’s a great summer activity.
“I really like it,” he said. “It’s something I look forward to every year. I like having stuff to do in the summer.”
Each of the two completed 19 entries for the fair this year.
Caleb also won reserve champion in the horticulture category for a squash entry. He had numerous entries in horticulture and floriculture.
Other projects included a presentation with pictures of his acting parts, making tie-died shirts and projects in cooking, drawing and mixed media.
Their father, Jeremy, said they’ve enjoyed working on the projects through the summer.
“It teaches them some responsibility in their projects and work ethic,” he said. “There’s a pride and sense of accomplishment when they can bring a project to completion. They also get a little premium money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.